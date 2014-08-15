Aces Grab Second Straight Win Over Express

For the second consecutive night, pitching was the name of the game for the Aces in a 6-1 win over the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. The Aces are ten games over .500 and continue to chase the Sacramento River Cats in the race for the Pacific Northern Division title

Keith Hessler, who was transferred to the Aces from Advanced-A Visalia earlier in the day, got the start for Reno. Hessler got off to a rocky start when he allowed a lead-off home run to Round Rock left-fielder Ryan Strausborger.

That’s all the offense they’d muster as Hessler settled in and gave the Aces three strong innings. It was Hessler’s first start of the season after making 38 appearances out of the bullpen for the Rawhide of the California League.

The Aces’ offense was steady throughout the night, getting multi-hit games from Garrett Weber, Ronny Cedeno, Aaron Cunningham and Bobby Wilson. Doubles by Wilson and Nick Ahmed in the third inning tied the game at 1-1.

Hessler loaded the bases with a two-out walk in the bottom of the third but closed his night by striking out catcher Brett Nicholas to end the threat.

Reno took the lead for good in the fourth inning as they took advantage of two errors and two walks by Round Rock. The Express committed four errors on the night.

Another error and consecutive hits by Cedeno, Cunningham and Wilson plated two more runs in the sixth and opened a 5-1 lead.

Jess Todd worked the middle innings as he allowed no runs on just one hit in three innings. Pitching in his home state of Texas, Todd picked up the win and moved his record to 6-2. Joe Paterson, Will Harris and Patrick Schuster pitched the final three innings and kept Round Rock off the scoreboard.

Over the last two games in the series, the Aces’ bullpen has not allowed a run in 9 2/3 innings. Todd and Harris have pitched in both games.

The series finale is set for Friday night. Right-hander Bo Schultz (8-8, 6.07) starts for the Aces against right-hander Justin Germano (4-13, 4.51) for the Express. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PST.

Reno Aces Press Release

8/14/14

