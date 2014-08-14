Aces Edge Express on the Road

The Reno Aces got exactly what they needed from their pitching staff in a 3-2 win over the Round Rock Express Wednesday night.

Starter Lucas Harrell and relievers Kevin Munson, Jess Todd and Will Harris limited the Express to just seven hits. Round Rock was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on the night and left nine runners on base.

Reno scored first when Blake Tekotte and Andy Marte collected doubles in the third inning. Tekotte led off the frame with a two-bagger, and Marte came through with two outs in the inning to plate Tekotte for a 1-0 lead.

Marte’s hit extended his hitting streak to 13 games, one shy of Garrett Weber’s team-high 14-game hitting streak earlier in the season.

Round Rock’s Jared Hoying didn’t allow the lead to last long as he belted a one-out home run in the bottom half of the inning to even the game at 1-1.

The Aces grabbed the lead right back in the fourth. Weber singled to start the inning and was replaced at first after Roger Kieschnick’s fielder’s choice. After Blake Lalli was retired for the second out in the inning, Ronny Cedeno launched a two-run homer to left-field to give the Aces a 3-1 lead.

Harrell loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth and walked in a run to trim the Aces lead to 3-2.

One night after Reno coughed up a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning, the bullpen combination of Todd, Munson and Harris dominated the later innings.

Todd entered the game with one out and the bases loaded with Reno clinging to a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth. He promptly struck out Josh Wilson and then retired Luis Sardinas on a fly-out to right.

He then worked a scoreless seventh before turning the reigns over to Munson who followed suit with a perfect eighth, and Harris did the same in the ninth. Harrell picked up his sixth win of the year and Harris notched his first save.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday night. Right-hander Bradin Hagens (0-1, 3.60) starts for the Aces against left-hander Derek Holland (0-0, 36.00) for the Express. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PST.

