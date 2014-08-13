Money Watch Q & A: Bargain Shopping - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Bargain Shopping

Posted: Updated:
You do not have to be an “extreme couponer” to cash in on some great deals. Beck Marko is proof. You might already know her from www.BeckTheCrazyHousewife.com. There is nothing crazy, however, about her money-saving tips. She will share them with us in tonight’s Money Watch Q & A segment. Call her with your questions about finding the best deals or even how she coupons, by calling (775) 858-2222 tonight between 5-6 p.m.

Beck’s first strategy is to plan ahead. While Christmas may seem like a long way away, she says you can save money buying things on a layaway plan, as opposed to putting it on your credit card. “You can start that Christmas shopping now, and slowly make payments on it so that your wallet does not have to feel the pain come December. Be sure to read up on the stores layaway policy because often times you will need to but 15-20% down and some will charge a fee of a few dollars. However, layaway is much cheaper in the long run vs a standard credit card when you look at interest.”

The former extreme couponer and busy mother of three says you can always find applicable coupons online, too. “Some stores will have offers online-only deals that you can load onto your card with a few clicks online and you will get those savings automatically!”

As for grocery shopping, Beck has strategies to save there, too. “Well, a fun little tip that we have that will save you a ton on your grocery bill is to meal plan and go bulk shopping with a few friends. Often times you won't need 20 onions or 20 pounds of cheese, but if you go shopping with a friend and share the bulk items, you and your friends will all benefit with the savings and the items won't go to waste.”

For more helpful tips to save, log on to www.BeckTheCrazyHousewife.com.

 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.