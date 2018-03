Money Watch Q & A: Bargain Shopping

You do not have to be an “extreme couponer” to cash in on some great deals. Beck Marko is proof. You might already know her from www.BeckTheCrazyHousewife.com . There is nothing crazy, however, about her money-saving tips. She will share them with us in tonight’s Money Watch Q & A segment. Call her with your questions about finding the best deals or even how she coupons, by calling (775) 858-2222 tonight between 5-6 p.m.Beck’s first strategy is to plan ahead. While Christmas may seem like a long way away, she says you can save money buying things on a layaway plan, as opposed to putting it on your credit card. “You can start that Christmas shopping now, and slowly make payments on it so that your wallet does not have to feel the pain come December. Be sure to read up on the stores layaway policy because often times you will need to but 15-20% down and some will charge a fee of a few dollars. However, layaway is much cheaper in the long run vs a standard credit card when you look at interest.”The former extreme couponer and busy mother of three says you can always find applicable coupons online, too. “Some stores will have offers online-only deals that you can load onto your card with a few clicks online and you will get those savings automatically!”As for grocery shopping, Beck has strategies to save there, too. “Well, a fun little tip that we have that will save you a ton on your grocery bill is to meal plan and go bulk shopping with a few friends. Often times you won't need 20 onions or 20 pounds of cheese, but if you go shopping with a friend and share the bulk items, you and your friends will all benefit with the savings and the items won't go to waste.”For more helpful tips to save, log on to www.BeckTheCrazyHousewife.com