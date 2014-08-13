Sacramento Kings Sign Deonte Burton - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sacramento Kings Sign Deonte Burton

 The Sacramento Kings have signed former Nevada Wolf Pack Point Guard Deonte Burton on Tuesday to a one year contract.

 While most NBA draft websites projected the Southern California native as a Second Round Pick, Burton went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft but was quickly snatched up by the Washington Wizards for their Summer League Team. However Burton struggled only averaging 1.3 points a game while going 3-19 from the field.

Burton will get another chance at the NBA with the Kings, whom he worked out with prior to the NBA Draft. The Kings only have two Point Guards on the roster besides Burton, that being Darren Collison and Ray McCallum. Most NBA teams have three Point Guards on their roster.

If Burton fails to make the Kings roster he could wind up on the Reno Bighorns.

