Ask the Doctor: Quitting Smoking

Smoking is one of the hardest habits to break. You can get some help in tonight's Ask the Doctor segment.

Dr. Michael Bloch is with the University of Nevada.

He's taking your calls about tips to break the smoking habit as well as how quitting benefits your overall health.

To speak with him dial 858-2222 between 5pm - 6pm.

For more information on quitting smoking, go to http://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/quit_smoking/

