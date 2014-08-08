Aiazzi Releases Blog Statement After Cancer Diagnosis - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aiazzi Releases Blog Statement After Cancer Diagnosis

Washoe County School District Trustee Dave Aiazzi has released a blog statement regarding his recent cancer diagnosis. He made an official announcement on Thursday.

Aiazzi told Channel 2 News as a result of his leukemia diagnosis, he plans to step down from the board at the end of this month.

Aiazzi says his decision to step down is not connected with the recent situation surrounding Superintendent Pedro Martinez. Aiazzi says he received his diagnosis five days prior to Martinez's ousting, which happened on July 22.

He says he and his wife thought he should focus more on family and his health, instead of his current board duties.

The school district says after a board member steps down the remaining members will appoint a replacement.

On his blog, Aiazzi writes:

“I guess I should have been better prepared for the announcement about my health. I am overwhelmed by the kind words, support and encouragement I have received in just the first few hours since the announcement.

I want to assure everyone about my diagnosis. After a normal checkup I was told that my white blood cell count was high, way high. After more testing, with more specific test to go, I was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia on July 16th. The doctors told us that while they run though another battery of tests, I should go about reducing the stress in my life. I had been feeling fine, it came as the result of a normal checkup. I still feel fine. I will remain active in Reno, giving comments on all things political, supporting the Arts, speaking my mind and generally paying attention.

So on Saturday the 18th, after discussing it with our children, DeLores and I decided that I should leave the school board at the end of the year, after the election. Then on the 22nd all this hell broke out at the School District. I don't have to tell you that one of the hardest things I have had to do in my public life was to remain quiet about the events of that day due to a lawsuit.

I told my fellow Trustees earlier this week about my decision. At that time I was still going to wait until after the election. When I heard the news that President Clark had cancelled the meeting where we going to discuss everything in public, it hastened my decision. My stress had been building not from the event on the 22nd but from my inability to speak directly to you about it. When that option was taken away I made decision public.

So let me leave this post with this. I have a very good prognosis, nothing imminent is happening to me. The events of July 22nd will come out eventually. the School District is much, much bigger than one individual and it will continue to be the shining star in education both in the State of Nevada and our country.

In researching this disease there numerous articles linking it to Agent Orange and DDT. Being too young to go to Vietnam (barely), I know I wasn't exposed to Agent Orange. I WAS, however, a paperboy for the Nevada State Journal and the Reno Evening Gazette. They were separate then and I delivered the Journal in the wee hours of the morning. How many of you long time residents remember the mosquito abatement program by the City of Sparks back then? It looked like this, except at about 4:00a.m.”

