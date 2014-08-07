WCSD Trustee Aiazzi Diagnosed With Cancer, Stepping Down Next Mo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD Trustee Aiazzi Diagnosed With Cancer, Stepping Down Next Month

Washoe County School District Trustee Dave Aiazzi confirms to Channel 2 News that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and plans to step down from his Trustee position.

Aiazzi says his decision to step down is not connected with the recent situation surrounding Superintendent Pedro Martinez. Aiazzi says he received his diagnosis five days prior to Martinez's ousting, which happened on July 22.

He says he and his wife thought he should focus more on family and his health, instead of his current board duties.

Aiazzi says he will step down at the end of September.

The school district says after a board member steps down the remaining members will appoint a replacement.

Statement from Superintendent Pedro Martinez
August 7, 2014
“I am truly sorry to hear the news about Trustee Dave Aiazzi's diagnosis. I have always appreciated his commitment to public service. He has spent many years advocating for our community and the arts programs that make this such a wonderful place to live.

“I join with the men and women of the Washoe County School District in sending our thoughts and best wishes to Dave, Delores, and their family.”

