Money Watch Q&A: Money Saving Car Tips

Getting your oil changed every 3,000 miles may sound like an inconvenience, but according to tonight's Money Watch Q and A guest, that is the most important thing you can do to help prevent expensive car repairs. Jim Christian is not just the Service Manager at Wayne's Automotive Center in Sparks, he also drives a car with 353,000 miles on it!



During oil changes, many people opt for the more expensive synthetic oil because it extends the mileage in between oil changes. Many synthetic brands recommend changing your oil every 6,000 miles. Why might this not be a great idea? According to Jim, the type of oil used will not prevent contamination, which he says is the culprit for many car issues. Jim says if your car doesn't require synthetic - why spend the money. Some newer cars require it, however. Your oil can become contaminated if you do not drive long or far enough to heat up the oil in the car. That is what will kill off impurities. Many people drive three to four miles before shutting their car off and that is not long enough to heat up the oil to do its job.



If you feel pressure every time you get your oil changed to get a new air filter, Jim has a tip for you, too. He shines a flashlight into this air filter to determine when it is time for a replacement. He says if you can see light shine through on the other side, you do not need to replace it yet. If you cannot see any light - change it immediately.



Maintaining the correct tire pressure can have a chain reaction on your car's health as well. If they are filled appropriately, the car body will be under less stress, you will use less gas, and your tires will last two to three times longer. You are encouraged to check the tire pressure with a gauge every time there is a temperature change of more than ten degrees. Also, changing your coolant on time can save you at least a thousand dollars in repairs over the course of your car's lifetime. It helps keep your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter. If you ignore the coolant, your engine can overheat.



To save money on gas, here is what Wayne’s Automotive Center recommends:



Change Oil Regularly: A well lubricated engine is essential for getting good gas mileage and will increase the life of the engine. Changing the oil 2000 past its service interval will decrease engine life by 10,000 miles/year. Changing the oil 3500 miles past service interval will decrease life by 20,000 miles/year.



Check Tire Pressure Monthly: A tire will typically lose 1 psi of pressure/month. Under inflated tires require more energy to turn and will decrease mileage dramatically.



Avoid Bling: New tires and wheels may look good, but if they are wider than stock they will increase rolling resistance and decrease fuel economy.



Accelerate with Care: Hard accelerations require more fuel.



Avoid Long Warm Up: Prolonged warming of the engine is not necessary for today’s cars. Thirty to forty five seconds is enough.



Turn off Engine for Prolonged Stops: If you will be stopped for 4 minutes or longer, turn off the engine.



Choose Top Tier Gasoline: Car manufactures typically recommend top tier gasoline. Off brands typically have higher ethanol content that decreases mileage.



Keep Windows Closed at Highway Speeds: Open windows cause air drag, reducing you mileage by up to 10%.



Drive Steadily: Slowing down and speeding up frequently wastes fuel.



Think Ahead: When approaching hills, accelerate before the hill, not while you are on it.



Drive with One Foot: If you rest your left foot on the brake you will wear out your brakes quicker and create mechanical drag on the vehicle.



Remove Unnecessary Weight: Do not carry weighty items in your car unless you need them.



Clean Air Filter: Replace dirty air filters. This is especially important for older vehicles.



BG Fuel Saver: This product is used by the Nevada State Highway patrol and should increase gas mileage by approximately 2 mpg.



