WCSD Cancels Public Meeting to Discuss Embattled Superintendent

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has cancelled its August 15public meeting to discuss embattled superintendent Pedro Martinez.

School Board President Barbara Clark released this statement on behalf of the entire board:

"The Board of Trustees will continue to work in good faith cooperation under the present circumstances to educate our children and to ensure effective administration of the School District. Along with the students, staff, and families, we look forward to a successful school year ahead.

Therefore, upon the advice of outside council, and as President of the Board of Trustees, I have decided not to proceed with the previously contemplated Board of Trustees' meeting on August 15, 2014. Given that my July 22, 2014 announcement is void according to statute, there is no need for any 'corrective action'."

Martinez returned to work on Friday after being ousted from his superintendent duties on July 22. The day after, district authorities clarified Martinez’s termination to say he instead was on paid administrative leave.

In response, he filed a lawsuit against the school district for a violation of open meeting laws and a breach of contract – and the district counter-sued.

