Safety Watch Q & A: Water Safety - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Safety Watch Q & A: Water Safety

Posted: Updated:
We've reported three drownings since the end of June. Plus, a near-drowning just last week and we still have weeks of hot weather ahead of us. So, we're focusing on water safety in tonight's Safety Watch Q & A. Scott Carothers is the general manager of Wild Island. He's also a certified lifeguard and instructor. If you have a question for him, call 858-2222 between 5pm - 6pm tonight.

1) FIRST OF ALL, HOW QUICKLY CAN SOMEONE DROWN - IF NOT SPOTTED OR RESCUED IN TIME?
It really depends on the scenario. There have been cases that it's happened in about 30 seconds, it's quick.

2) IF YOU SEE A SWIMMER STRUGGLING TO STAY AFLOAT, YOU MIGHT INSTINCTIVELY THINK IT'S BEST TO GO IN AFTER THEM YOURSELF.  WHAT, AS A FIRST RESPONDER, DO YOU RECOMMEND?
It's best not to go in after them and try and help if you do not know how to do so properly. Often times if someone goes in to try and help someone in trouble, they become a victim as well. It's best to know exactly where they are at and try and get help. If you absolutely have to try and go after them, make sure you have some sort of device that can support both you and the person you are trying to help. However, I would never encourage someone who is not properly trained to try and save someone.

3) LOTS OF YOUNG SWIMMERS RELY ON FLOATATION DEVICES IN POOLS - THINGS LIKE WATER WINGS OR NOODLES.  
A) ARE THEY SAFE?  AND B) WHAT DO YOU THINK IS THE MOST RELIABLE TYPE OF FLOATATION DEVICE FOR KIDS?
You really want to look for things that are Coast Guard approved. You want something that secures around the child's torso and mid section. Things like water wings can actually push a child's head under water and keep their arms afloat if something happens. 

The best type is a "Type 1" life jacket. This will keep the head afloat and position the person on their back if they go unconscious or something happens.


4) WHAT OTHER SAFETY RULES DO YOU ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO FOLLOW?
Always go with a friend or a group of friends, tell someone where you're going and how long you will be there. Never drink before getting in the water, impaired judgment can be deadly. Most importantly use common sense, if you feel like something could be dangerous or not end well, just don't do it.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.