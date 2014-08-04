Arrests During Hot August Nights Drop by 40% in Reno Posted: Monday, August 4, 2014 8:42 PM EDT Updated: Monday, August 4, 2014 8:52 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

With hundreds of thousands of people and more than 5,000 classic cars in town for Hot August Nights, Reno police say arrests were actually down this year. “As of today we're down 40% in arrests which is huge for Hot August Nights," said Hot August Nights Executive Director Tony Marini. Reno police officers made a total of 14 arrests with the most common infractions being trespassing, open containers of alcohol and panhandling. Marini says partnering with local law enforcement helps keep the events safe. "They're excited about their results, we're excited about the results," Marini said.



Reno police attribute the low arrest numbers to friendly and co-operative crowds. Marini says more families are making Hot August Nights a destination. "We work all year long to make sure we put on a safe, family-friendly event and I think we're doing it. We're succeeding," Marini explained.



He expects to see lots of kids and parents next year as well. "We saw a lot of younger people driving cars and saying, 'We're going to see you next year.' They've got kids in the car in car seats so that's exciting to see and also to see smiles on their faces," Marini said.



This year’s Hot August Nights wrapped up on Sunday, but Marini says pre-registration for next year’s event begins in about a month, on September 1st.

