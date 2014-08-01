Pedro Martinez Heads Back to Work

The embattled Washoe Schools Superintendent is back on the job. In the biggest twist in the school district's legal squabble with it's superintendent the same board of trustees that tried to fire him a week and a half ago invited him back. That move came late yesterday afternoon. First the outside counsel the trustees hired for representation in the matter wrote a letter saying the board agreed it had acted inappropriately and that he agreed with the board that anything that happened in that meeting was void.



Martinez reported for work this morning and his first duty was to welcome district teachers and administrators for their annual organizing meeting prior to the start of a new school year.



"We have challenges and we have struggles," Martinez told the group. "It has been a crazy week. But I promise you that I will do what t takes to reconcile with the board and to put this all behind us so we can focus on what's important and that is the kids."



He also said that in spite of the roller coaster week and the development of being reinstated, he is moving forward with his lawsuit against the school trustees involved in his ousting.



"I have to," he said. "I have to protect my rights to make sure this doesn't happen again. And it isn't just about me. It is about future leaders in Nevada."



His suit claims the trustees violated the opening meeting law and breached his contract by trying to fire him without giving him or the public proper notice. He says it's important to set a precedent so that others don't face the same problems n the futuane.



His lawsuit is still moving forward and so is the suit the district filed answering his charges. And there are two recall efforts still being formed.



Leslie Mix with the Latino Leadership Roundtable said today that they have attained their first goal which was to have Martinez reinstated and they are now focusing on the recall. She also said that they are currently working local businessman Perry Di Loreto who is setting up a recall of the board members too.



Written by Erin Breen

