Pedro Martinez will Return to Work Friday

More than a week after Pedro Martinez was let go as Washoe County School Superintendent, the Board of Trustees are now asking him to come back to work.

According to two letters by the School Board President, Barbara Clark and their attorney, they made the decision because the action they took last Tuesday is now void because of an open meeting violation.

Martinez tells Channel 2 News that he will return to work Friday.

"I want to make sure we have a good start of the year," he said. "I want to make sure we can salvage the beginning of the year. So, I feel I owe it to the community, and I owe it to our students and staff to be back."

Martinez said late Thursday that the lawsuits filed against the school board and the Washoe County School District will still move forward.

"We are not giving up our rights about the violation as a breach of my contract as well as the violation of the open meeting law," he said.

He says he will also have a conversation with the school board to ensure a hostile free work environment.

"I'm hoping we can reconcile in the future," he said. "In the meantime, I just feel like I have to protect my rights."