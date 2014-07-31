Nevada 150 Events Held Throughout August

Many celebrations are scheduled statewide in the month of August. These Nevada 150 events celebrate all things Nevada and bring awareness to the 150th Anniversary of Statehood. The following events are held Aug. 1 through Aug. 14.

The third season of The Lake Tahoe Summer Fest Concert Series will take place Aug. 1-17 at Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village, NV. The festival features classical music concerts and engagement opportunities during the first three weekends in August. During the first three weekends in August, Orchestral musicians and renowned soloists with experience in the New York Metropolitan Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Seattle Symphony and other exceptional orchestras throughout the world will perform. For additional information or to purchase tickets please visit www.tahoesummerfest.org or call 775-298-0245.

Summer sounds continue at the Jazz &Beyond: Carson City Music Festival in Carson City, NV Aug. 1-17. More than 100 musicians in over 35 bands will play a variety of sets. Performances include: Reno Jazz Orchestra, Mile High Jazz Band, New World Jazz Project, Colin Ross, Jazz Guys, Two Plus Quintet, A Little Jazz – A little Latin, Rick Hammond Blues Band, Smooth Two, and many more. For additional information, please visit www.JazzCarsonCity.com or call 775-883-4154.

Experience Nevada history at the Lovelock Frontier Days Celebrating Nevada’s 150 Sesquicentennial Aug. 1-3 at the Lovelock Courthouse Park in Lovelock, NV (Pershing). The weekend is packed with fun, family-friendly activities including: old fashioned games, cribbage tournaments, free kids activities, free nightly concerts, dog show, a parade, horseshoe tournament, weight carry, tractor pull, bike races, arm wrestling, scavenger hunt and free swim. For more information, please call 775-842-5999 or visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lovelock-Frontier-Days/287516394596035.

The 5-month promotion of Flashback Fridays- Free Museum Day continues in Virginia City, NV on Aug. 1. In honor of Nevada’s Sesquicentennial celebration the following museums will open their doors at no charge: Comstock Gold Mill, Historic Fourth Ward School Museum, Mackay Mansion, Piper’s Opera House, Silver State National Peace Officers Museum, St. Mary’s Art Center, Territorial enterprise – Mark Twain Museum, The Way it Was Museum and the Washoe Club Haunted Museum. Virginia City’s free or donation only museums will also be participating including, Comstock History Center, Comstock Fireman/s Museum, Julia Bulette Museum, Marshall Mint, St. Mary’s Catholic Church & Museum, Storey County Courthouse and Virginia City Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.VisitVirginiaCityNV.com or call 775-847-7500.

Enjoy summer fun at The Churchill County Fair and Ranch Hand Rodeo at the Churchill County Fairgrounds in Fallon, NV Aug. 1-3. The fair exhibits agricultural, community, and statewide historical practices with the spirit of the old Country fair theme. Activities include: exhibits of grown produce, flowers, photography, canning, quilting and much more. Visitors will be entertained with musicians, magicians, a fashion show, and a kids contest. The family-oriented event includes, crafting, carnival, hands on science exhibit, return of the civil war reenactments, and Sanctioned Ranch Hand Rodeo. For more information, please visit www.churchillcountryfair.com.

The Goldfield Days Celebration and Land Auction will take place Aug. 1-3 in Goldfield, NV (Esmeralda). Festivities include: bed races, food, beer, and vendors. Floats will parade down Main Street; families will enjoy children’s games and events, plus a poker walk, historic scavenger hunt, and chili cook-off. Ghost tours will be offered, and the courthouse and firehouse will be open for tours. The land auction will take place at the Esmeralda County Courthouse following the parade. To access bid packets, please call 775-485-6309 or visit www.accessesmeralda.com for additional information. For additional information about Goldfield Days Celebration or the full events schedule, please visit www.goldfieldnevada.org or call 775-485-3560.

Celebrate The Ninety-Six Ranch of Paradise Valley in Paradise Valley, NV (Humboldt) Aug. 6-10. A range of family-friendly weekly events include: barrel racing, stock family reunion, pre-reunion cocktail party, invitational golf tournament and roping event. Saturday night, the Ninety-Six Ranch Sesquicentennial Celebration will take place. The daylong festivities offer a variety of options such as: Ranch tours, historical displays, Western Art Show and sale, Paiute Recognition Ceremony, Presentations, Dinner and Private Concert featuring Country Newcomer Ashley Cook and four-time Western Entertainer of the Year, Dave Stamey. The weeklong event will end Sunday with Community Breakfast in Paradise Valley. For additional information or detailed times, please visit http://stewarts96ranch.com./ or call 775-578-3311.

The National Senior Pro Rodeo will take place at the Gandolfo Rodeo Arena in Sparks, NV Aug. 6-7 at 1 p.m. and Out of Town Park in Fernley, NV (Lyon) Aug. 8-10 at 1 p.m. Seniors, men and women (over 40) will take part in all standard rodeo events. There will be a special feature for men’s and women’s breakaway and ribbon roping that are unique to the senior circuit. For additional information or to purchase tickets please visit www.FernleyRodeo.com or call 775-825-6555.

Nevada welcomes thousands of runners for the 3rd Annual Ruby Mountain Relay in Elko County, NV Aug. 8-9. This 184-mile running relay begins in beautiful Lamoille Canyon before ending in Wells, NV the next day. Teams of 12 runners run 3 out of 36 legs over a 36-hour period across many scenic locations throughout Elko County. For additional information or to register please visit www.rubymountainrelay.com or call 775-340-5943.

The Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo will take place in Panaca, NV (Lincoln) on Aug. 8-14. The fair highlights old fashioned Nevada with exhibits, rodeo (ranch, amateur, junior, pee-wee), team roping, gymkhana, tractor pull, mud bog racing, kid games, adventure relay, trap shoot and zucapolt. For additional information or the full events schedule, please visit www.lcnvfair.org or call 775-962-2784.

The Eureka County Fair will take place at the Eureka County Fairgrounds in Eureka, NV on Aug. 7-10. The fair celebrates Nevada tradition with exhibits, rodeo, gymkhana, gold panning, greased pig chase, horseshoe tournament, special performances and much more. For additional information or the full events schedule, please visit www.co.eureka.nv.us/fair.htm or call 775-237-6026.

Nevada will take the national spotlight at Fallon Fights: Rural Rumble in Fallon, NV (Churchill) at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 8. ESPN2 will broadcast the boxing event as part of the network’s “Friday Night Fights” series in partnership with Terry and Tommy Lane’s promotions company Dynasty Boxing and DiBella Entertainment. Fallon Fights will feature two main events and four or five undercard bouts. National talent includes: Cleveland middleweight Willie Nelson and Olympic Silver medalist, Heavyweight Zhang Zhilei. The outdoor boxing ring will be located at the Churchill County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena. Tickets are $15 and available for purchase at the Fallon Convention Center. For more information, call 775-423-4556, toll free 866-432-5566, or email info@visitfallonnevada.com.

The Always Lost: A Mediation of War Exhibit will be on display during the 93rd Disable American Veterans National Convention at Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV Aug. 8-12. This exhibit is free and open to the public. This exhibit has become a sacred space in which to contemplate the personal and collective costs of war. For more information or to see a video about this exhibit please visit www.wnc.edu/always_lost/ or call 775-289-1663.

Join state park rangers for Before it was a Park: The Comstock and Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park presentation at Spooner Lake in Incline Village, NV Saturday Aug. 9th at 8:00pm. The presentation will cover a variety of topics including: Comstock history, land resources, mining activities of the Gold Fever era and more. Group meet up will be just below the upper parking lot. All ages are welcome. Make sure to dress comfortably for the weather and bring any drinks and snacks you wish to have. Entry is free for the event. For more information please visit www.parks.nv.gov or call 775-684-2704.

The Aurora Military Veterans Memorial Monument Dedication Ceremony will take place at the Aurora Cemetery in Aurora, NV (Mineral) at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 9. In commemoration of Nevada’s sesquicentennial, the Mineral County Board of Commissioners and the Mineral County Museum will commission the erection of a memorial monument. The memorial honors the graves of veterans who never received proper burial for their service to the nation. The service will be assisted by the Gen. William Passmore Carlin Camp No. 25, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, who will provide a military ceremony in keeping with the traditions of the time. For more information, please visit http://www.facebook.com/pages/Mineral-County-Museum/151749364851492 or call 775-945-5142.

Journalists statewide are joining together for the 19th Annual Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas, NV on Aug.9. This year, 35 broadcasters will be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame. Scholarships, up to full tuition, will be granted to broadcast students attending a Nevada college or university. The Pinnacle, Lifetime Achievement and Community Awards will also be presented. The night’s events will include a reception, auction, dinner and dancing. The gala theme will revolve around Nevada’s Sesquicentennial. For additional information or to purchase tickets please visit www.nbagala.com or call 702-326-5808.

Nevada will induct its second class of honorees at The 2nd Annual Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas, NV at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 9. Cocktail hour and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7:15 p.m. A star-studded class of 18 inductees headed by Heavyweight legends George Foreman and Evander Holyfield along with Panamanian icon Roberto Duran will be featured at the annual gala honoring Nevada's boxing history. For additional information or to purchase tickets please visit www.nvbhof.com or call 775-384-1903.

A special artist reception will be held on Sunday, Aug. 10 for the Nevada in Shades of Silver and Gold exhibit from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Centennial Hills Library Art Gallery in Las Vegas, NV. The artwork of Nevada artist Julie Townsend will be on display and light refreshments will be served. For additional information about this exhibit visit www.julietownsendstudio.com or call 702-706-5335.