Barrett-Jackson Auction Brings in Thousands of Spectators

Barrett-Jackson is dubbed as the world’s greatest collector car auction and it is going on in Reno for the next few days at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.Crews have spent the last week getting the center ready for the auction that begins Thursday at 2:00pm.“The town couldn’t be any more welcoming to us, all of the casino owners, and people walking around just thanking us,” said Craig Jackson, President of Barrett –Jackson . “People love this event and if you like the car culture, that is what Hot August Nights is all about.”From classic Porsches to Fiats, about 350 cars will be auctioned off this weekend. This is the second year of Barrett –Jackson has been part of the Hot August Night’s festivities.Last Year, 40,000 people attended.“Last year when we started the auction on Thursday, the hall was absolutely filled,” said Jackson. “So I think it’s a great indicator that people love what we do.”