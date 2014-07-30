Museum of Art Exhibit Celebrates Nevada Statehood - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Museum of Art Exhibit Celebrates Nevada Statehood

As we celebrate 150 years of Nevada statehood this year, the Nevada Museum of Art is set to unveil an exhibit this weekend honoring the Silver State.
    
Today state officials including Governor Brian Sandoval were on hand to view the sesquicentennial exhibition called "The 36th Star: Nevada's Journey From Territory to State."
        
The show features historic treasures from our nation's capital including a special 36-hour Nevada Day weekend presentation of the original Emancipation Proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln, on loan from the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

Other exhibit highlights include a 175-page transcription of the Nevada's state constitution that caused nearly $60,000 to send via telegraph, and artifacts belonging to Nevada's first governor.

The exhibit opens to the public on Saturday and runs through November 2nd.

