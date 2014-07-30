Money Watch Q & A: Declutter Your Finances - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Declutter Your Finances

If you are overwhelmed by financial issues in your life, don't miss tonight's Money Watch Q & A. Former University of Nevada professor and founder of Emphasis on Excellence, Meggin McIntosh will be available to share more than a dozen applicable tips to declutter your finances. Meggin says once you are financially independent, it provides freedom and peace of mind. Here are some examples of the strategies Meggin encourages her clients to implement in their lives.

    Get a Certified Financial Planner.
    Pay attention to people you know. If it appears they have their financial affairs in order, talk to them about how they achieved financial success.
    Consider the laws of attraction. It does not benefit you to say, "I'm never going to make any money." Focus on the energy you are putting out about finances.
    Always have cash for emergencies. However, you must practice discipline and self-restraint.
    Consider setting up ways for money to be transferred from your checking to savings accounts automatically. This will force you to save.
    If you work someplace that offers a 401k match opportunity, take advantage of that! Do not step over a dollar to save a dime.
    Spend less than you make.
    Where does your money go every month? Chart it or make notes to figure out exactly where exactly you spend your money.
    Figure out entertainment that does not involve shopping or spending.
    Pay off your credit cards
    Start a home-based business for supplemental income
    Consider the idea of "trying out" large purchases. For example, if you are considering buying a car, put the anticipated payment into a separate account every month. If it creates too much of a pinch, then do not do it.
    Pay off your house as quickly as possible.
    Work towards the goal of becoming financially independent.

To learn more about this topic and others helpful ways to turn anoverwhelmedd life into "just whelmed", contact Meggin in our Money Watch Q & A segment tonight between 5 - 6 p.m. You can call Meggin at (775) 858-2222. You can also reach Meggin online at this link: www.Meggin.com.

