Hot August Nights Brings Boost to Local Auto Shops Posted: Wednesday, July 30, 2014

Thousands of people come to Reno and Sparks every year for Hot August Nights, from dozens of states. But when you are driving a classic, things can go wrong. And that's good news for some of our auto shops. Whether you're driving a '58 Corvette or a '32 Ford Roadster, mechanical issues are always a possibility.



Justin Blackburn had to get his '56 Chevy worked on twice, driving over from Salt Lake City.



"Blown out tires, hot brakes, blown out hoses, there's quite a bit you can run into on the way, that's unforeseen and adds a little kink to your plans," Blackburn said.



Bill Verboon has been coming to Hot August Nights since 1989. The Driggs, Idaho resident says he's spent plenty of money during his trips.



"We've probably bought half a dozen tires here, over the years and we buy our fuel here," Verboon said. "One time, we had the vehicle serviced."



RDW Automotive sees an uptick in business during Hot August Nights and that gives them a chance to meet other classic car enthusiasts.



"We just love the people, love to see the cars," Diana Wheeler, RDW Automotive Owner said. "All-around, it's great for our business."



The shop keeps a light schedule during Hot August Nights, allowing time for unexpected emergencies. A ‘64 1/2 Ford Mustang arrived for repairs, Wednesday morning, with a cooling problem.



"We'll help him cure that problem so he can enjoy the car, cruise around and show his pride off," Ron Wheeler, RDW Automotive Owner said.



Hot August Nights impacts the Wheeler's business throughout the year, mostly refurbishing Mustangs. They've worked on about 40 cars over the last three months.



"It's an exciting business," Ron Wheeler said. "It comes with the headaches but the excitement of seeing the happy customer pays for it all."



RDW just finished a '69 Cobra. It is done just in time for the Barrett-Jackson auction, this Saturday. It is expected to sell for nearly $90,000.



"We're very proud of that one," Ron Wheeler said. "We've had a lot of blood, sweat and tears in that car."



Wheeler says it's projects like that that have helped his business grow.



"We brought in more staff and we're able to support the families of the employees working here," Ron Wheeler said. "So, I'm very happy about that."



Wheeler says if you have a car that you want restored, get in line, because he says these cars can take up to two years from start-to-finish before it's completed. The cost to refurbish these cars ranges between $30,000 to $200,000 and can require up to 300 hours of work.

