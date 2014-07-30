Officers Say They're Ready for Crowds at Hot August Nights Posted: Wednesday, July 30, 2014 4:02 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2014 4:20 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Managing events like Hot August Nights can be challenging, but officers with the Sparks Police Department say they are ready for the crowds.



“Our biggest concern is the safety to the public,” said Lt. Chad Hawkins, “especially as the crowds get that dense downtown.”



Sparks will have upwards of 45 officers this weekend.



Whether it is in Sparks or Reno, he says it is important to realize the importance of assisting law enforcement.



“There is a few of us and a lot of the public,” he said. “So if they (the public) can keep their eyes open for things that don’t look right, suspicious people or packages that are lying around, let us know.”



Another concern with Hot August Nights is the large amount of cars which could be dangerous to pedestrians.



“Watch the kids around the cruises and keep them from out in front of the cars and keep them safe.”



