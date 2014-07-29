Local Students to Perform Nevada Sesquicentennial Play in Scotland Posted: Tuesday, July 29, 2014 8:31 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2014 8:40 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Fifteen local high school students are on their way to Scotland to perform a play about Nevada history in front of a worldwide audience. Tuesday morning Sage Ridge theatre students, along with their drama teacher, and several chaperones received an official NV 150 send off at the Reno-Tahoe International airport. They're taking their original historical comedy "Nevada-- It Ain't just Vegas, Baby" to the prestigious Fringe Performing Arts Festival in Scotland.



The play is a cross between the History Channel and Monty Python, and tells the history of the Silver State through its colorful characters— everyone from Abe Lincoln, to Mark Twain with a little bit of Elvis and Area 51 thrown in.



Student David Newman says it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. “We get to perform an original play about Nevada for the 150th birthday," he said.



It took the students, along with Sage Ridge theatre director Cameron Crain, about 18 months from start to finish to create and produce the project.



Crain says the icing on the cake is winning a spot at the Fringe festival in Edinburgh. "We want to do right by Nevada because their perception of Nevada history is so limited over there. That's why we're taking it to Scotland to say 'here's a little bit of the rest of the story,’" he explained.



When the students return from Scotland, they plan to perform the play one more time in Reno on August 26th.

