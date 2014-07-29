Safety Watch Q & A: Emergency Preparedness - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Safety Watch Q & A: Emergency Preparedness

In the event of a fire or any other emergency, for that matter, would you know what to take with you from home? That's the focus of tonight's Safety Watch Q & A.

Officer Tim Broadway of the Reno Police Department is here to talk about emergency preparedness.  If you have questions about things like - which types of documents to have easily accessible -- call him at 858-2222 between 5 pm and 6pm.

The American Red Cross suggests some basic steps to make sure you remain safe:

•    Meet with your family or household members.
•    Discuss how to prepare and respond to emergencies that are most likely to happen where you live, learn, work and play.
•    Identify responsibilities for each member of your household and plan to work together as a team.
•    If a family member is in the military, plan how you would respond if they were deployed.

Plan what to do in case you are separated during an emergency   

•    Choose two places to meet:
Right outside your home in case of a sudden emergency, such as a fire
Outside your neighborhood, in case you cannot return home or are asked to evacuate

•    Choose an out-of-area emergency contact person. It may be easier to text or call long distance if local phone lines are overloaded or out of service. Everyone should have emergency contact information in writing or saved on their cell phones.

Plan what to do if you have to evacuate  

•    Decide where you would go and what route you would take to get there. You may choose to go to a hotel/motel, stay with friends or relatives in a safe location or go to an evacuation shelter if necessary.
   
•    Practice evacuating your home twice a year. Drive your planned evacuation route and plot alternate routes on your map in case roads are impassable.
   
•    Plan ahead for your pets. Keep a phone list of pet-friendly hotels/motels and animal shelters that are along your evacuation routes.

Let Your Family Know You're Safe

If your community has experienced a disaster, register on the American Red Cross Safe and Well website to let your family and friends know you are safe. You may also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and select the prompt for "Disaster" to register yourself and your family.

http://www.redcross.org/prepare/location/home-family/plan

