Thousands Check in for Hot August Nights

Before the classic cars of Hot August Nights cruise the streets of Reno and Sparks, their owners need to wait in the check in line at the Grand Sierra Resort.That line was long as hundreds of people waited to get checked in, and it isn’t the first year. More than 3,000 people checked in on Tuesday.

“It was over 750 feet long and it was four people deep,” said Mike Smart, President of Hot August Nights referring to last year’s line.

The name of the game at the GSR was getting in line early.

“I got up at 3:00 a.m.,” said Mike Walton from Oregon City, Oregon. “I came down here, sat in my chair at 4:10 and was the first in line again.”

“I got here at 4:30,” said Chuck Miller of Utah.

“I got here at 5:00 a.m.,” said Paula Aguilar of Sparks. “Oh wait, it was 5:10.”

However, these people don’t seem to mind the wait. In fact, they enjoy it.

“It’s fun,” said Walton. “It’s part of Hot August Nights.”

Registration for next year's event begins September 1st. About 2,000 people register within the first month.