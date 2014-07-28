Local Business Leaders Consider Recalling WCSD Trustees - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Business Leaders Consider Recalling WCSD Trustees

In the wake of Saturday's meeting of the Latino Leadership Roundtable focusing on the situation between the Washoe County School District Trustees and their Superintendent, local business leaders met today to discuss how to move forward.

"We have reached a point where changes need to be made," said Perry Di Loreto. "Whether it's through resignations or through a recall, people need to be held responsible for their actions."

Others invested in the county's education system met with Di Loreto to try and figure out the best path for moving forward.

According to the Washoe Registrar of Voters office a recall election takes 25% of the registered voters who voted in each trustees district when that trustee was elected. Roughly that works out to about 2,000 signatures per district. And once a petition is filed, petitioners have 90 days to collect those signatures.

"It would still be possible to add that to the November election ballot," said Senior Deputy Deanna Spikula. "But the time frame is extremely tight and there are some variations in verifying those signatures. So I'd say yes it could be done, but it seems like it's unlikely anyone or any group could actually get it all done on such short notice. And no one has filed anything yet."

"It would save money to try and do that in November," Di Loreto said. "But it doesn't have to be in November. But in November we can make some changes. Two of the school board seats are up for grabs and I am going to urge people to get involved and get to know those running. Check their credentials and their reasons for running. People don't pay close enough to these seats and to me they are the most important elected positions we have."

