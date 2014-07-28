Ask the Doctor: Northern Nevada HOPES Clinic

Northern Nevada Hopes is a non-profit community health care center in downtown Reno. It helps get quality health care to those with and without insurance.Sharon Chamberlain is the CEO of Northern Nevada Hopes. She's my guest in our Ask the Doctor segment. To speak with her dial 858-2222. Lines open at 5 p.m.

The Mission of HOPES: Northern Nevada HOPES is dedicated to building a healthier community by providing coordinated care and support for individual and family wellness. Our community health center combines primary care, medical specialties, behavioral health and prevention with a team of experienced professionals who are committed to high-quality care.

Founded in 1997, Northern Nevada HOPES is a nonprofit community health center based in downtown Reno, NV that offers integrated medical care and support services.

Our growing list of services includes primary medical care, chronic disease management, behavioral health and counseling, social services, an on-site pharmacy, and more. Our team-based approach to healthcare gives patients access to a range of comprehensive services in one central location.

For medically underserved populations such as the LGBTQI community, drug users, sex workers, the homeless, and those living in poverty, our one-stop-shop healthcare model reduces barriers to care and increases the likelihood of maintaining long-term health. HOPES accepts most insurance plans, Medicaid, Medicare, and the uninsured and offers discounted services on a sliding fee scale.

We welcome patients, wherever they are in life, and provide them with a safe and accepting place to access affordable, high-quality healthcare.

Here is there website for more information: http://www.nnhopes.org