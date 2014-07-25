Downtown Businesses and Casinos Get Ready for Hot August Nights Posted: Friday, July 25, 2014 8:49 PM EDT Updated: Friday, July 25, 2014 9:10 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Local businesses are getting ready for an event-packed week in the Reno-Sparks area. Between Hot August Nights, the Barracuda Championship golf tournament and Artown, there's a lot to choose from.



Businesses we spoke with say they prepare for these special events months in advance and typically see a boost in sales from 25% to 50% during this time of year. They say they're always looking forward to seeing new people from all around the world.



The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority say August is typically the busiest month for special events. Last year more than $32 million contributed to taxable room revenues in Washoe County, setting a new record. The RSCVA says they're hoping to match last year's success.



This week people are starting to arrive for a fun filled week ahead of Hot August Nights and several other events around town. The Peppermill’s Executive Director of Hotel and Sales, Patrick Flynn says rooms filled up very quickly this year. “We are booked solid. Looking to be sold out Monday through Monday,” said Flynn. Peppermill staff says they’re very experienced with handling big crowds for popular events. “It's juggling multiple events. We're used to that and we're ready for all of it,” said Flynn. “With the addition of Barrett-Jackson, it's really elevated an event that's already successful.”



Downtown, local restaurants and bars are also getting ready for thousands of people to walk through the door… starting with hiring more staff. “About twice as much because the restaurant doubles. So we have about 40 tables in the wintertime and about 80 in the summertime,” said Silver Peak Manager, Max McLaughlin.



During the busy summer months you can also expect some menu changes. “In the spring we get our cocktail menu going and out new wine list going so by now we're fully prepared,” said McLaughlin.



Chocolate Bar’s Reto Gross says they prepare for the big rush by hiring more staff and training them to make specialty martinis for summer. “For summertime we love the fruitier stuff, Red Lotus has strawberries in it and pomegranate vodka,” said Gross.



As for next year's events, tourists are already thinking ahead. ”We see people booking for next year before they even checkout,” said Patrick Flynn. “I think it's great that we're able to diversify bringing people to Reno for different reasons that aren’t strictly gaming.”

