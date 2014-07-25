Downtown Businesses and Casinos Get Ready for Hot August Nights - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Downtown Businesses and Casinos Get Ready for Hot August Nights

Posted: Updated:
Local businesses are getting ready for an event-packed week in the Reno-Sparks area. Between Hot August Nights, the Barracuda Championship golf tournament and Artown, there's a lot to choose from.

Businesses we spoke with say they prepare for these special events months in advance and typically see a boost in sales from 25% to 50% during this time of year. They say they're always looking forward to seeing new people from all around the world.

The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority say August is typically the busiest month for special events. Last year more than $32 million contributed to taxable room revenues in Washoe County, setting a new record. The RSCVA says they're hoping to match last year's success.

This week people are starting to arrive for a fun filled week ahead of Hot August Nights and several other events around town. The Peppermill’s Executive Director of Hotel and Sales, Patrick Flynn says rooms filled up very quickly this year. “We are booked solid. Looking to be sold out Monday through Monday,” said Flynn. Peppermill staff says they’re very experienced with handling big crowds for popular events. “It's juggling multiple events. We're used to that and we're ready for all of it,” said Flynn. “With the addition of Barrett-Jackson, it's really elevated an event that's already successful.”

Downtown, local restaurants and bars are also getting ready for thousands of people to walk through the door… starting with hiring more staff. “About twice as much because the restaurant doubles. So we have about 40 tables in the wintertime and about 80 in the summertime,” said Silver Peak Manager, Max McLaughlin.

During the busy summer months you can also expect some menu changes. “In the spring we get our cocktail menu going and out new wine list going so by now we're fully prepared,” said McLaughlin.

Chocolate Bar’s Reto Gross says they prepare for the big rush by hiring more staff and training them to make specialty martinis for summer. “For summertime we love the fruitier stuff, Red Lotus has strawberries in it and pomegranate vodka,” said Gross.

As for next year's events, tourists are already thinking ahead. ”We see people booking for next year before they even checkout,” said Patrick Flynn. “I think it's great that we're able to diversify bringing people to Reno for different reasons that aren’t strictly gaming.”

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.