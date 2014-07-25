Pedro Martinez Files Lawsuits Against WCSD, Trustees

Channel 2 News has learned that Pedro Martinez has filed two lawsuits against the Washoe County School District and the Board of Trustees.Martinez talked with us this Friday afternoon about the two suits.“The main lawsuit stipulates there was a material breach of my contract and a violation of the open meeting law.”That violation is based on the Board of Trustees taking any action this week without posting their plans on as an agenda item and giving the public and Martinez proper notice.The second is actually an injunction order letting the school board know that if they talk about his contract next Tuesday, they'll be violating the open meeting law for a second time.“Because according to state law they have to give me notice and tell me what they plan to discuss in detail before they can put it on the agenda.”And he says even though the trustees have listed it, they haven't given him details nor the proper amount of notice.Martinez still insists this is all stems from whether he has or has ever had a certified public accountant certificate or been a licensed CPA.The night he was first let go, he showed those documents to us at his home in south Reno.And said that wasn't asked about or talked about when he was hired or since - until last week."My financial background is a huge asset but it is not really relevant to being a superintendent.”He says he's gotten a lot of support from the public through e-mails and calls and I asked him if he would consider staying after all of this and if he's exonerated.“I can't take that off the table....I love this community and I have seen what happens when you have turmoil like this.”

The school board trustees meeting is set to talk about all of this, but due to today's filing they may not be able to talk about anything to do with all of this.

Neither Barbara Clark nor the school district's general counsel have returned any calls yet. But we'll keep trying to get more from the school district's side of the story.

In the meantime, there is an open community meeting with Latino leaders, including Martinez and school board member Estela Gutierrez, planned for tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the McKinley Arts Center in west Reno.

To read the temporary injunction, click here - and to read the complaint, click here.

