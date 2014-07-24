School Board vs. Superintendent Case May be Headed to Court

The struggle between Pedro Martinez and the Board of Trustees reached another level today when the ousted superintendent’s attorney, William Peterson sent a letter to the Board of Trustees outlining what they see as their next moves.

That letter says that no matter how the Trustees spin the facts, Martinez considers he was fired. And it warns the Trustees not to discuss his character during next Tuesday's meeting.

And after asking questions of the Attorney General's Office about the state's Open Meeting Laws I received an e-mail saying they could not comment on a 'pending investigation.' Which suggests that the case is under investigation.

Meantime, none of the trustees were answering phone calls again today.

We also learned that last fall the Board of Trustees made a structural change to have the school district general counsel answer to the board rather than to the superintendent, which had always been the case in the past. That could lead to an expensive venture for taxpayers.“In October they transferred General Counsel to the board,” said former School District General Counsel Jeff Blanck. “Before that, those same attorneys were attorneys reporting to Pedro Martinez. If that’s proven as a conflict of interest, the board can’t use them either because they were at one time representing Martinez.”

That could be a costly venture for Washoe County taxpayers.

While Martinez says he expects his attorney to file papers in court Friday there are no details on what those papers say.