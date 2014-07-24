School Board vs. Superintendent Case May be Headed to Court - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

School Board vs. Superintendent Case May be Headed to Court

Posted: Updated:
The struggle between Pedro Martinez and the Board of Trustees reached another level today when the ousted superintendent’s attorney, William Peterson sent a letter to the Board of Trustees outlining what they see as their next moves.  

That letter says that no matter how the Trustees spin the facts, Martinez considers he was fired. And it warns the Trustees not to discuss his character during next Tuesday's meeting.

And after asking questions of the Attorney General's Office about the state's Open Meeting Laws I received an e-mail saying they could not comment on a 'pending investigation.' Which suggests that the case is under investigation. 

Meantime, none of the trustees were answering phone calls again today.

We also learned that last fall the Board of Trustees made a structural change to have the school district general counsel answer to the board rather than to the superintendent, which had always been the case in the past. That could lead to an expensive venture for taxpayers.

“In October they transferred General Counsel to the board,” said former School District General Counsel Jeff Blanck. “Before that, those same attorneys were attorneys reporting to Pedro Martinez. If that’s proven as a conflict of interest, the board can’t use them either because they were at one time representing Martinez.”

That could be a costly venture for Washoe County taxpayers.

While Martinez says he expects his attorney to file papers in court Friday there are no details on what those papers say.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.