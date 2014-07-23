Martinez, Washoe County School District Struggle Over Employment - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Martinez, Washoe County School District Struggle Over Employment

Has he been fired or is he on leave? That's one of many questions surrounding Pedro Martinez. Just yesterday the Board of Trustees for the Washoe County School District held a closed-door meeting and emerged to announce he had been relieved of his superintendent duties.

Minutes later, he was escorted from the building. Today the Board backpedaled saying he was on administrative leave and they announced they were adding his situation to the agenda for next Tuesday's School Board meeting.

Today, trustees were tight-lipped and refused to take or return calls about it. Trustee Estela Gutierrez was the only member who was not in town and was not notified of the meeting. We talked to her by phone.

"I am shocked," she said. "There was not even a discussion about this before. And if they had called I would have dropped what I was doing and returned. I want my constituents to know that I was not involved at all. I believe in transparency and this was wrong."

And since current school district officials wouldn't talk about it, we took our questions to former School District Attorney Jeffery Blanck.

"What they did is illegal," Blanck said. "They have to follow the process and the process was to give the trustees and the public and Mr. Martinez notice on the agenda, hold the meeting and any action needed to be taken in public. It sure seems like they broke the Nevada Open Meeting Law."

Martinez and his attorney are under the impression that he was fired. And the overall seems to be that however it ends it will be an expensive venture for all involved. “They have their attorneys and so I have no choice but to get an attorney and see how it all plays out...there's nothing else I can do."    

