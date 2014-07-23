WCSD: Martinez on Paid Leave, While Lawyer Says He Was Fired - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD: Martinez on Paid Leave, While Lawyer Says He Was Fired

The Washoe County School District now says Pedro Martinez wasn’t fired, he was put on leave.

A statement from the school district says board members will put an item on the agenda for the next board meeting on Tuesday to discuss the future of Martinez’s employment with the school district.

However, his attorney says everything he was told was that he was terminated.

Statement from WCSD Board of Trustees President Barbara Clark Regarding Superintendent Martinez’s Employment Contract

“I have requested that our staff place an item on the next WCSD board meeting agenda, scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, so the Board can consider and take possible action regarding the future of the Superintendent’s employment contract with the school district. In the meantime, Mr. Martinez remains on leave with pay until further notice.”

Channel 2 News will be at the July 29th meeting - and we will release any new information as soon we get it.

