WCSD: Martinez on Paid Leave, While Lawyer Says He Was Fired

The Washoe County School District now says Pedro Martinez wasn’t fired, he was put on leave.

A statement from the school district says board members will put an item on the agenda for the next board meeting on Tuesday to discuss the future of Martinez’s employment with the school district.

However, his attorney says everything he was told was that he was terminated.

“I have requested that our staff place an item on the next WCSD board meeting agenda, scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, so the Board can consider and take possible action regarding the future of the Superintendent’s employment contract with the school district. In the meantime, Mr. Martinez remains on leave with pay until further notice.”

