Parents Weigh in on WCSD Superintendent Change Posted: Wednesday, July 23, 2014 7:57 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2014 8:29 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

As you can imagine, parents had some strong reactions to this change in leadership just a few weeks before the new school year.



Reactions were mixed from parents about this decision - some said a change in leadership is a good thing while others are sad to see Pedro Martinez go.



But most agreed-- they're a little worried about the timing of the decision.



"I think any kind of decision around leadership that's made wham bam fast is fraught with risk,” says Dean Hinitz.



Gina Anderson adds, "having someone rotate out so early has been problematic from a parent's perspective. I'd like to see someone who has some longevity behind them.”



If the school board does move forward with selecting a new superintendent, parents told us there are a few key things they hope the trustees will look for.



"I think the new superintendent needs to be a little more proactive as to what goes on within the school district," says Victoria Vasenden.



Hinitz adds, "they have to have great leadership skills, they have to have some feeling for what's going on, some sensitivity for some of hte different things that are going on in the different, almost cultural regions of their district."



Anderson adds, "he or she is highly educated first and foremost, someone who has been at a district of size so they can bring to the table some new ideas."



Miller adds, "somebody that the teachers really like, that they trust, that they respect. If the teachers like and trust and respect them, then the parents will and the students will."



For reference - the process of selecting a new superintendent after Heath Harrison left in 2012 took about a month.

CDS Board of Trustees President Barbara Clark says she has requested that an item be placed on the next agenda for members to consider and take possible action regarding the future of Martinez’s employment contract. The meeting is scheduled July 29th

