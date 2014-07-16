Money Watch Q & A: Frauc.com - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Frauc.com

Posted: Updated:
If you have items to sell or if you are looking for deals to buy, you might consider the new, hyper-local website: www.Frauc.com. Why the name Frauc? It is the combination of Free and Auction. Carson City’s Anthony Sullivan launched Frauc.com this year and says it is completely free to use. It is an online marketplace where you can buy, sell, auction or promote items within a 100-mile radius.

Anthony describes Frauc.com as a combination of great features found on other commerce websites. "I thought it was a really good idea. I didn't know why someone hasn't thought of it yet?" Unlike eBay, it is free and unlike Craigslist, you can rate and provide feedback about the folks with whom you've done business. "Really borrowing features from both of them is what made this site what it is." With most shopping sites, items are shipped to you with little accountability, says Anthony. For that reason, he says he has eliminated online payment and shipping from Frauc.com. Since the website is meant for local exchanges, you can contact the buyer or seller on an internal message board to arrange meeting plans and discuss payment. It is a private safety tool. The website also allows you to flag a user. “Used with discretion, flags allow Frauc to make sure everyone is playing in the sandbox nicely. Flagging can be done from an item page.”

How do you decide whether you should sell or auction off a particular item? Anthony says sales are great for items that are worth something, but not in high demand. Auctions are for the high demand items that are either difficult to come by or one of a kind. You'd rather get the premium price than sell to the first bidder.

In conjunction with Frauc.com, Anthony also started www.FraucCityWide.com. It is designed to help plan and promote community-wide garage sales, so that organizers can expect ample foot traffic. A few community-wide events are scheduled into next month. There is still availability to sign up. You will receive signage and online promotion for just $5 and a portion of that registration fee will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. The dates and locations are as follows:

-Minden/Gardnerville: July 26th

-Sparks: July 26th

-Reno: August 9th

-Carson City: August 16th
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.