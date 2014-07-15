Reno Art Museum Features Items From Doris Duke's Shangri La Mansion

The Nevada Museum of Art in Reno is getting rave reviews on the travel website TripAdvisor. The site recently awarded the museum a 2014 Certificate of Excellence, in recognition of exemplary service to guests. Amanda Horn, Director of Communications at the museum, says it’s an honor to be recognized. "People are starting to take notice and they review us and we're getting very high accolades on the national stage," Horn said.
One reason may be exhibits like the current “Doris Duke’s Shangri La,” which features the story behind American heiress Doris Duke's opulent mansion that she called Shangri La, which means 'heaven on earth.' Duke and her husband, James Cromwell became a 1930's American power couple.
During her whirlwind honeymoon trip abroad, the heiress fell in love with the culture and art of the Middle East. She decided to build her vision of Shangri La in Honolulu, Hawaii, and filled the mansion with Islamic art and treasures which she commissioned overseas.
The exhibit includes sketches of the mansion’s architectural plans; Middle Eastern art and furniture from the mansion itself; and photos and letters from the couple’s travels to places like India and Morocco, where they met with royalty and craftsmen. You can also see many photos of the mansion’s beautifully constructed rooms.
Horn says Reno is one of only two west coast museums to get the traveling exhibit. "This is the first time any of these objects have left Honolulu and traveled to other places in the United States," she explained.
You can see the exhibit at the Nevada Museum of Art
through August 31st.