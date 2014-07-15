Safety Watch Q&A: Extreme Heat Safety Tips Posted: Tuesday, July 15, 2014 7:17 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2014 7:17 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Drinking alcohol in this extreme heat may not be a good idea.



That's just one of the things to keep in mind as the temperatures rise.



For some extreme heat safety tips, we've asked Bob Harmon - with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office - in for some Safety Watch Q & A.



1) Heat and alcohol - a dangerous combination?

(Alcohol is a diuretic - meaning that it promotes dehydration - and interferes with your body's ability to regulate its own temperature. "Alcohol also dilates your blood vessels, as does warm weather, and therefore makes you more susceptible to passing out," says experts with the Centers for Disease Control.)



2) We talk a lot about the more vulnerable people in our community -- like the elderly. How does someone request a welfare check for a loved one?

(If you are concerned about a loved one, particularly an elderly person, you can call the Washoe County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 785-WCSO or 785-9276.)



3) Cars become super hot boxes in this heat. Leaving kids unattended inside - just for a short time - can have devastating consequences.

(Temperatures can rise significantly higher in a closed car, than what the thermometer reads outside. Leaving children and pets unaccompanied in a hot car can have deadly consequences, even if it is only for a short time. Heat illness during extreme temperatures occurs in three stages. The first includes heat cramps due to loss of sodium while sweating. Second is heat exhaustion caused by dehydration. Heatstroke, the third and most serious stage, can lead to shock, organ failure, and death. To protect yourself during hot weather activity, take steps to cool down. The CDC suggests the following: Drink plenty of fluids. During heavy exercise, drink 16 to 32 ounces of cool fluids each hour. Wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen. Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. When you go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by using a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher. If you find yourself gasping for breath or feel your heart pounding, immediately stop all activity and get into a cool area.)



