Ask the Doctor: New Lung Cancer Screening

Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) is a relatively new procedure used in the diagnosis of lung cancer, infections, and other diseases causing enlarged lymph nodes in the chest. EBUS is a minimally invasive procedure that has proven highly effective and can take the place of mediastinoscopy which is a surgical procedure. EBUS makes it possible to diagnose and stage lung cancer using non-surgical means. Lung cancer is the leading cause of all cancer-related deaths in the United States among every ethnic group, taking more lives than breast, prostate and colon cancers combined. Unfortunately, only fifteen percent of lung cancer is diagnosed at its earliest and most curable stage, and more than fifty-five percent of cases are diagnosed after the cancer has metastasized.