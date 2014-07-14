Ask the Doctor: New Lung Cancer Screening - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ask the Doctor: New Lung Cancer Screening

Posted: Updated:
Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) is the focus of tonight's Ask the Doctor segment with Dr. Faisal Ahmad.  He's the leading pulmonologist at Saint Mary’s Lung Center of Excellence. 

EBUS is a relatively new procedure used in the diagnosis of lung cancer, infections, and other diseases causing enlarged lymph nodes in the chest. EBUS is a minimally invasive procedure that has proven highly effective and can take the place of mediastinoscopy which is a surgical procedure.

EBUS makes it possible to diagnose and stage lung cancer using non-surgical means. 

To speak with Dr. Ahmad tonight, dial 858-2222 between 5-6 PM.  For future questions, call 885-1331 or visit  www.saintmarysreno.com/cancer.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of all cancer-related deaths in the United States among every ethnic group, taking more lives than breast, prostate and colon cancers combined. Unfortunately, only fifteen percent of lung cancer is diagnosed at its earliest and most curable stage, and more than fifty-five percent of cases are diagnosed after the cancer has metastasized.



Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.