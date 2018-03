Nevada Girl Wins Trip to White House with Recipe

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A 12-year-old Reno-area girl has won a trip to the White House by submitting a healthy recipe.

Gracie Keating was among 54 winners out of more than 1,500 kids who submitted recipes in the White House's third annual Healthy Lunch Time Challenge.She'll dine with first lady Michelle Obama and tour the White House garden and kitchen with other winners this week.Keating, whose recipe was for a chicken and grape salad wrap, told KRNV-TV ( http://bit.ly/1mMT9G4 ) she has always wanted to be a nutritionist when she grows up.The White House challenge calls for a healthy, affordable, original and delicious dish that also represents each of the food groups.