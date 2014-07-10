An Artful Solution to Area Graffiti Posted: Thursday, July 10, 2014 6:43 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, July 10, 2014 6:49 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Tagging is a problem that the Midtown area of Reno has fought for years. And yet as investors move to clean up that area, it turns out they've struck upon a very artful way of stopping it. Eric Rayden and two of his brothers have been investing in property in the Midtown area for the past five years.



"There's been a lot of cleaning up property, throwing out drug dealers, kicking out squatters and making renovations. We started the murals actually as a beautification program. And what we saw was the when the murals went up, the tagging dropped to zero," Rayden said.



They've renovated 100 units now and they are just getting going.



"We are social entrepreneurs," Rayden says. "We want to redevelop this area to help the city. Sure we'll make money at it but we are bettering the community and we don't get involved in politics or religion."



He says the area is really beginning to come alive again and the murals are adding to the vibrant kind of neighborhood they want to create there. So they will continue and hope to double the number of murals there over the next six months.



