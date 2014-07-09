Pops on the River Return to Reno This Saturday Posted: Wednesday, July 9, 2014 9:51 PM EDT Updated: Friday, July 11, 2014 12:01 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

One of the biggest musical events of the year is coming back this weekend.



On Saturday, the Reno Philharmonic will be playing at Wingfield Park for their 20th annual "Pops on the River."



This year's theme is "Bravo Broadway," and the orchestra will be playing songs of the stage, from classic to contemporary alongside guest performers Susan Egan, Gary Mauer, and Anne Runolfsson.



Organizers say it's an event they've been looking forward to all year.



“I can’t believe I get to be a part of this, the energy is fantastic it's just a lot of fun, we have a great time performing for this festive crowd,” says music director Laura Jackson.



Doors open at 5pm and the concert begins at 8pm.



Tables for the event have been sold out, but you can still buy tickets at the gate for $10.

