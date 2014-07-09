Pops on the River Return to Reno This Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pops on the River Return to Reno This Saturday

Posted: Updated:
One of the biggest musical events of the year is coming back this weekend.
    
On Saturday, the Reno Philharmonic will be playing at Wingfield Park for their 20th annual "Pops on the River."
    
This year's theme is "Bravo Broadway," and the orchestra will be playing songs of the stage, from classic to contemporary alongside guest performers Susan Egan, Gary Mauer, and Anne Runolfsson.
    
Organizers say it's an event they've been looking forward to all year.
    
“I can’t believe I get to be a part of this, the energy is fantastic it's just a lot of fun, we have a great time performing for this festive crowd,” says music director Laura Jackson.

Doors open at 5pm and the concert begins at 8pm.
    
Tables for the event have been sold out, but you can still buy tickets at the gate for $10.
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.