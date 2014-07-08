Hundreds of Families Pack Wingfield Park For Artown Family Serie - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hundreds of Families Pack Wingfield Park For Artown Family Series

Monday nights are family nights at Artown, and on Monday, hundreds of families packed Wingfield Park in Downtown Reno for the first night in the series that's all about kids.


"It's such a warming atmosphere out here," said Leslie Luzadder of Sparks. "It's really nice to be out in the community."


KTVN Channel 2 News is a proud sponsor of the Artown Family Series that offers many activities.


"Every activity out here is free," said Jennifer Mannix, Director of Marketing for Artown. "We will be out here every Monday."


For example, kids had a chance to paint on the Artown Wall to the left of the Wingfield stage. We found it actually got them to work together.


"I took her over there to the art wall," said Efrain Scott of Reno, referring to his daughter. "She was sitting there trying to paint, but she gets shy with the other kids. But, once the other children were sitting there, showing her how to paint and stuff, she kind of got relaxed and started to paint, and she was enjoying herself."


Cuddles the Clown was popular for her work with balloons. There were also face-painting booths, which let the kids express themselves, whether they wanted to be a unicorn or Spiderman! The main attraction was a stage production of the popular children's book, Charlotte's Web.


Many of the adults think Artown is a good opportunity to let the kids take in some culture at a young age.


"It's a good exposure for them so they are opened up to everything going on in the neighborhood," Luzadder said.


More information on the Family Series and other Artown events:
http://renoisartown.com/

