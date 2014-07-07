Sustainable Art Exhibit Opens at University of Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sustainable Art Exhibit Opens at University of Nevada

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Burton, Weekend Anchor
Connect
More than 100 pieces of art are on display at the University of Nevada, and each is made of stuff that often gets thrown away. Deanna Heard who works in communications at the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center at UNR says the exhibit has a purpose. "It’s very provocative a lot of it, in that really speaks to the issue of plastic in the environment or things that we should be more aware of in our daily lives," she explained.

Giant sculptures made from plastic bottles, and dresses made of old vinyl records are just some of the art on display. The sustainable art exhibit -- which is part of Artown—includes art from preschool students, high school students and even professional artists. Each piece is made with at least 80% recycled or reused material.

UNR student Jon Narvaez says the art is a reminder to reuse and recycle everything you can, to keep plastic and other trash out of the oceans and landfills. "It kind of brings the message that this is what we're doing to our earth and we’ve got to clean it up. We can't just continue," he said.

The exhibit continues through September 30th.
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.