Sustainable Art Exhibit Opens at University of Nevada Posted: Monday, July 7, 2014 7:18 PM EDT Updated: Monday, July 7, 2014 7:48 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

More than 100 pieces of art are on display at the University of Nevada, and each is made of stuff that often gets thrown away. Deanna Heard who works in communications at the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center at UNR says the exhibit has a purpose. "It’s very provocative a lot of it, in that really speaks to the issue of plastic in the environment or things that we should be more aware of in our daily lives," she explained.



Giant sculptures made from plastic bottles, and dresses made of old vinyl records are just some of the art on display. The sustainable art exhibit -- which is part of Artown—includes art from preschool students, high school students and even professional artists. Each piece is made with at least 80% recycled or reused material.



UNR student Jon Narvaez says the art is a reminder to reuse and recycle everything you can, to keep plastic and other trash out of the oceans and landfills. "It kind of brings the message that this is what we're doing to our earth and we’ve got to clean it up. We can't just continue," he said.



The exhibit continues through September 30th.

