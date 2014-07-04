Jacobs & Eitel Named Pacific Coast League Posted: Friday, July 4, 2014 3:29 AM EDT Updated: Friday, July 4, 2014 3:29 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Aces Release

7/4/2014



The Pacific Coast League unveiled its 2014 All-Star team today, complete with a pair of Aces, infielder Mike Jacobs and relief pitcher Derek Eitel.



The PCL All-Stars, made up of 30 players from the 16 PCL teams, will take on the International League All-Stars on Wednesday, July 16, at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. The game will be broadcast on MLB Network, the American Forces Network and the Triple-A All-Star Game Radio Network at 4:00 p.m. PST.



Jacobs, 33, was one of thirteen players elected to the team by PCL field managers and general managers, members of the media, and online fan voting. Jacobs is hitting .304 with 12 home runs and 61 RBIs over 83 games. He is among league leaders in a number of offensive categories including: doubles (1st – 26), RBIs, total bases (6th – 157), hits (7th – 95) and walks (T-7th – 40).



The California native was named by the Arizona Diamondbacks as the organization’s Player of the Month for May when he posted a .345 batting average with 14 doubles, 7 home runs and 23 runs scored and an Aces record 34 RBIs.



Eitel, 26, was one of 17 players selected by the Pacific Coast League office. It’s the first time in his career being named to an All-Star Game. The right-hander is 5-1 on the season with a 2.70 ERA. In 46 2/3 innings, he has racked up 60 strikeouts, the highest number of any PCL reliever. His 11.57 strikeouts per nine innings ranks third in the league among relief pitchers.



The International League topped the Pacific Coast League 9-7 in the 2013 All-Star Game held at Aces Ballpark. The winning League will once again earn the right to have its champion play as the “home team” at the Gildan Triple-A National Championship Game which will take place Tuesday, September 16 in Charlotte, N.C.



