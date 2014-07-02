Money Watch Q & A: Extreme Coupons Reno

Who doesn’t enjoy saving money? If you are a fan of "couponing" or just finding ways to spend less, tonight’s Money Watch Q & A is for you.Coupon Coach, Debbie Kerswill founded the Extreme Coupons Reno Facebook page. Kerswill says she started the Facebook page to help Northern Nevadans share deals, coupons, freebies, and strategies for saving money. "Our community page welcomes your deal postings, comments, even photos andabout the great deals you're hauling in for your family." Once you have "liked" the page, you are invited to post deals you have found in our community. Debbie encourages contributors to also post the store name and location (city, street), the sale price and/or final price with or without tax, and the coupon value used. "If you can't tell us where you picked up the coupon, give it a good guess: the local paper, a tear-pad or product packaging?" To learn more about Extreme Coupons Reno, click on this link:To speak with Kerswill during our Money Watch Q & A segment tonight, call (775) 858-2222 between 5 – 6 p.m.