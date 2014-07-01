Ask the Doctor: Women's Health - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ask the Doctor: Women's Health

Dr. Tanya Phares recently joined Northern Nevada Medical Group to practice internal medicine with an emphasis on women's health and wellness.  

New changes in health care?
The affordable care act covers many preventive services and health screenings for everyone, especially women; without paying a co-pay or co-insurance.

What types of screenings should people get?
This depends on your age and risk factors; which is why it is important to talk with a primary care doctor about which screening tests you  should have.

What types of services are covered?
For all adults it's important to get age-appropriate screening for colorectal cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol. Recommended immunizations are also covered.

How about prevention for women?
There are more than 20 preventive services covered for women including pregnant women. It's important to have a well woman exam every year which is covered.  Other tests include screening for breast cancer and cervical cancer, HIV and STD's and osteoporosis.

Can women go to you for these services?
Yes, we are accepting new patients. My practice is focused on women's wellness and prevention. We also have an immunization clinic.

