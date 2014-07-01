Safety Watch Q & A: Fireworks Safety - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Safety Watch Q & A: Fireworks Safety

Fireworks are illegal -- except for approved public fireworks displays. So, what if you're caught with them? And how do you dispose of them safely? Find out in tonight's Safety Watch Q & A.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Amy Ray will answer those questions starting at 5pm. If you have a question, call 858-2222 between 5pm - 6pm.

The BLM, USFS and The Sierra Fire Protection District with NDF prohibit fire outside of a designated camp ground, smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or designated camp ground, welding or using open flames in construction, the use of tracer rounds, steel-core ammunition, or exploding targets.

While it may be legal to purchase fireworks in some locations outside of Washoe County and on Tribal Lands, it is illegal to possess, manufacture, store, sell or use fireworks and/or pyrotechnics within the TMFPD, which includes the unincorporated areas of the County. According to TMFPD, illegal possession or use of fireworks can result in fines up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in jail for each offense.

If you happen to have some fireworks and would like to get rid of them in a safe and sane manner, the Reno Fire Department has an amnesty program whereby you can turn them in to a fire station, police station or the sheriff's office - no questions asked. For more information, contact Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District's Fire Prevention Division at (775) 326-6000 or visit www.washoecounty.us/tmfpd.

Also, July 4th fireworks are no fun for dogs," says Regional Animal Services Director Barry Brode. "Some [pets] will go to extreme measures, such as jumping through open windows, in an effort to escape the noise." To help keep pets home and safe over the Fourth of July holiday, Regional Animal Services offers the following tips:

-Before the fireworks start, bring and keep your dog inside
-Keep windows and doors closed
-Take steps to lower outside noise such as leaving a radio, television, fan, or air conditioner on
-Make sure pets have identification tags and are microchipped just in case they do get lost

