Reno Artown Events Underway

July is here which only means one thing: Artown. The month long celebration of all things art gets started Tuesday with over 500 events planned from start to finish.“It means an entire month of celebrating the arts all around Reno, especially in downtown,” said Beth Macmillan, executive director of Artown. “It's going to be fantastic. It elevates the spirit. It ignites this community for an entire month and we're really excited.” Artown was created back in 1996 with about 30,000 people in attendance.Last year’s event brought in 300,000 people.Artown estimates their event has an economic impact in the region of roughly $15 million.“For the merchants by the river, July is like their Christmas,” said Macmillan. “The arts are good for business.”But for those who attend the festival regularly, like Keisha Thrift, the festival is unique for many reasons.“In other cities, you see that there are a lot of people,” said Thrift. “There isn’t a sense of community. There are always these events here and you can come down and meet all kinds of people.”