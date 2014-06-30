Nevada 150 Events Held Throughout July

From Nevada 150:
Many celebrations are scheduled statewide in the month of July. These Nevada 150 events help celebrate all things Nevada and bring awareness to the state’s 150th Anniversary of Statehood. The following events are held July 1 through July 12.
Since 2007 Red, White and Tahoe Blue has celebrated our country’s independence while promoting community spirit, local merchants and charitable causes. This year’s event takes place July 3-5 and includes over 28 events in Incline Village & Crystal Bay including a Parade, Concerts, Veterans Tribute, Rubber Ducky Races, Wine & Cheese, Beer & Brats, Community Fair, Ice Cream Social & Chalk Drawing for kids and so much more. For additional information or to purchase tickets please visit www.redwhitetahoeblue.org
or call 775-298-1010.
The historic Hotel Nevada, located in the heart of downtown Ely, will be offering $1.50 desserts beginning July 1, 2014 through July 31, 2014 in honor of Nevada’s Sesquicentennial. Guests can choose from one of the featured desserts of the day at Hotel Nevada’s 24-hour restaurant. For more information, visit hotelnevada.com
.
Support local artists for the month-long festival Artown in Reno, NV from July 1 to July 31. This year’s festival will bring 32 days of events including: musical and theatrical performances, interactive presentations, workshops, clinics, art exhibits, children’s events and more. For additional information on event times, visit www.renoisartown.com
or call 775-322-1538.
The Battle Born Music Festival is a multi-genre festival set in the rural Nevada. This one and a half day festival has a little something for everyone from Pop, Punk, Blue Grass, Ska to Country. The Festival will be held in conjunction with Battle Mountain’s Annual 4th of July Celebration July 3-5. This includes a street dance, parade, and vendors in the park, inflatable games for kids and a fireworks finale. For additional information or to purchase tickets please visit www.battlebornmusicfestival.com
or call 775-340-2998.
The City of North Las Vegas will be hosting the 15th Annual Independence Day Jubilee Celebration from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 3rd at Craig Ranch Regional Park. Gates open to the public at 1:00 p.m. and will feature a live performance by “America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm, variety of local bands, fireworks display, full-size carnival, food and craft vendors and more. Admission is $8, $5 pre-sale and $5 parking (Carnival tickets are sold separately). Free shuttle services will be provided by the Cannery Casino located at 2121 E. Craig Rd. For additional information please visit www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com
call 702-633-2650.
To celebrate Nevada’s centennial in 1964 the Elko Basque Club decided to organize a grand scale Basque festival. They invited all of the existing Basque clubs to participate and to send musicians, dancers, and athletes. Because of the success of the activities, and the geographical centrality of Elko to other Basque communities, Elko assumed the position of the site of the annual National Basque Festival. For additional information please visit www.elkobasqueclub.com/2014-national-basque-festival.html
or call 775-233-3178.
Celebrate the Fourth of July in historic Belmont, NV. This daylong celebration includes a historic courthouse tours at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and an art show and silent auction throughout the day. A 4th of July Parade will start at noon the theme will be “Home Means Nevada” in honor of Nevada’s Sesquicentennial. For additional information or to view tour dates please visit www.belmontcourthouse.net
or call 775-482-3968.
Reflect on over a century and a half of travel in the Silver State at the Nevada State Railroad Museum’s 150 Years of Transportation event in Carson City July 4 - 6. The showcase will feature several historical trains, steam locomotives V&T No. 25 and the famous Inyo will operate along with the self-propelled McKeen motor car for the weekend. There will be family activities, photo opportunities, along with food and other Nevada memorabilia. For more information, call 775-687-6953 or visit museums.nevadaculture.org
.
Eureka, NV will celebrate America’s independence at the Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration on July 4. This daylong celebration includes a parade down historic Main Street, street games, festivities and a fabulous fireworks display. For more information on times, visit www.eurekacounty.com
or call 775-237-6006.
Annual Midas 4th of July Celebration, takes place on Saturday July 5, which includes a parade, lunch, horseshoe and poker tournaments, bingo, cake walk, kids games, and good old fashioned socializing and fun. For additional information call 775-345-0336.
Attend the Genoa Americana Celebration at Mormon State Park in Genoa, NV on July 4. The all-day celebration has a variety of family activities including: a children’s parade, games, workshops, instrument petting zoo, traditional American music bands, and the Carson City Symphony playing patriotic music and “Home means Nevada”. Food will be provided by the local Fire Department and businesses. For additional information, visit genoaamericana.com
or call 775-783-3517 or 775-315-7777.
The 20th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will begin in Southern Nevada at 8 a.m. on July 4. Experience Southern Nevada’s largest Fourth of July celebration with more than 70 giant inflatable balloons, traditional parade floats, U.S. military heroes, local and state dignitaries, bands, performing groups and cartoon and storybook characters at this star-spangled spectacle. For additional information please visit www.summerlink.com/recreation-and-parks/resident-events-new/patriotic-parade
or call 702-341-5500.
Fernley will host the Fernley 4th of July Celebration at various locations in Fernley, NV on July 4. The day’s events highlight the theme “Home of the Free, Because of the Brave.” Activities include: a parade down Main Street, pancake breakfasts, vendors, arts and crafts, kids games, live music and fireworks. All activities are free of cost. For the full event schedule, please visit www.fernley-4th-of-july.com
; call 775-575-7163, or contact@fernley-4th-of-july.com
.
Join your family and friends on July 4th for a parade and family day with the Picnic in the Park Celebration in Fallon, NV. The day will start with the parade downtown and lead into the family picnic at the Churchill County Fairgrounds for an all-day event. Events include live music, bounce houses for children, a watermelon eating contest for all ages, vendors, food and Pioneer Days activities brought to you by the Churchill County Museum. For additional information please visit www.churchillcounty.org/parksnrec
or call 775-423-7733.
Enjoy a fun-filled 4th of July day of activities celebrating the Boulder City Damboree “Wings of Freedom.” A Nevada tradition since 1948, activities include the Rotary Pancake Breakfast at Bicentennial Park, parade down Nevada Highway, water play zone for kids, midway booths, flag raising, entertainment coin toss, games, contests and more. Don’t miss the 9 p.m. Fourth of July fireworks show. For information visit www.bcnv.org
or contact Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department at 702-293-9256 or Damboree@bcnv.org
.
Celebrate Independence Day with the Walker River Paiute Tribe for the Fourth of July Weekend at Weber Reservoir on July 4. The day’s festivities conclude with a fireworks show at night. For more information please visit call 775-773-2588 or 775-773-2306.
Explore United States military history at the 1919 Military Convoy Historical Lecture at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center on July 10. Jim Bonar will be speaking about 1919 Military convoy across the country. For additional information, call the Douglas County Historical Society at 775-782-2555 or e-mail dchs@historicnevada.net
.
Join the U.S. Navy in a night of fun at the Navy Night at the Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas 51’s at the Reno Aces Stadium at 7 p.m. on July 10. Celebrate the summer season with friends and family for America’s classic pastime. The game will count in the annual Silver State Diamond Challenge between the two Nevada baseball clubs. To purchase tickets or receive additional information, visit www.renoaces.com
or call 775-334-7000.
Join Nevada in celebrating a historic milestone for the 100th Anniversary of the Battleship U.S.S Nevada Commissioning in Carson City from 9:30 a.m. to noon on July 11. During the ceremony, officials will re-dedicate a plaque at the U.S.S. Nevada Memorial on the Capitol Grounds. A reception will follow in the Old Assembly Chambers in the Nevada State Capitol to honor the battleship and her crew. For more information, visit www.nevada150.org
or call 775-687-0608 for more details.
The Sparks Museum’s event series Celebrating 150 years of Nevada History and Heritage continues this summer with a special Sourdough Slim & Robert Armstrong Concert on July 11th, 2014 at 7 p.m in Sparks. The talented and humorous duo will celebrate Nevada’s Sesquicentennial birthday with songs and tales from Nevada. The history and songs of the Pioneer Days and 150 years ago in Nevada are intertwined with hot pickin', old time harmony singing, stratospheric yodeling and the ethereal lilt of the musical saw. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.SparksMuseum.org
or call 775-355-1144.
Enjoy a summer show under the stars at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival at Sand Harbor State Park on July 11 through August 23. Pack a picnic dinner or dine at the festival’s al fresco restaurant, Shakespeare’s Kitchen. The theater offers open beach and assigned seating, depending upon the section. For additional performance schedule information, visit www.laketahoeshakespeare.com
or call 1-800-74-SHOWS.
The Carson Senior Follies are: Touring America July 11-13 in Carson City. This annual community theater production features local senior citizens performing all to raise funds for the Carson City Senior Citizen’s Meals Program. All shows take place at the Carson City Community Center Bob Boldrick Theater in Carson City. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for Seniors 55+ and Students age 6-18, Kids 5 and under are free. For additional information please call 775-883-0703.
This is event is part of the first Annual Native American Visiting Artists Series at the Old Las Vegas Fort State Historic Park in Las Vegas. The Friends of the Fort will be hosting Native American Artists in a four-month series, with the second being on Saturday, July 12, 2014. Join us as we welcome Michael Mahooty, who is a full blooded member of the Zuni Nation in New Mexico. Michael will speak about the symbolism of the animals he creates, demonstrate his carvings and have items for sale. For more information please contact the Friends of the Fort at 702-486-3511 or friendsofthefort@yahoo.com
.
The International Federation of Sand & Landyachts will be hosting the exciting World Landsailing Championships at Smith Creek Playa near Austin, NV on July 12 - 19. Similar to sailboat racing, this fast-paced sport combines advanced technology with speeds up to 100mph. There will be entrants from 10 to 15 countries, including a government-sponsored team from France. For more information about this event, visit www.nalsa.org
or call 408-313-6811.
Turn up the heat with Controlled Burn Fire Performance Troupe and Nevada Burners at the Austin Compression Art Festival at Smith Creek Playa from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 12. Regional artists and organizations collaborate in displays and performances, including fire dance, tribal arts, local crafts, gunfights, art cars and flame effect sculptures. Collaborators, vendors and volunteers are still welcome to participate in the event. For additional information, visit www.compression.controlledburnreno.com
or call 775-686-9608.
The Reno Rose Society is hosting A Visual Floral Experience from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center in Reno, NV on July 12. This free event will focus on rose history brought to Nevada by westward settlers. Experience a variety of rose art, floral arranging, photography and exhibits displayed by garden groups in the area. A floral arrangement demonstration of Western and Eastern floral arranging techniques begins at 1:00 p.m. For additional information, visit www.renoisartown.com
, www.renorosesociety.org
or call Virginia Keeley at 775-200-1897.From Nevada 150