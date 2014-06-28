Reno Rodeo 8th Performance - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

 Reno Rodeo Release

6/27/2014

--- Saturday night’s final round at the 95th Reno Rodeo promises to be exciting with the best contestants from the past eight days vying for the lion’s share of the prize money and a coveted pair of trophy spurs.
   
Team ropers Turtle Powell and Dakota Kirchenschlager moved into first place in the standings here with a total time of 10.3 seconds on two runs. Powell, from Stephenville, Texas, is a former champion here as well as a world champion. Kirchenschlager lives in Morgan Mill, Texas, and is a Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier.

The 2000 tie-down roping champion here, Stran Smith, from Childress, Texas, had the fastest run of the night on Friday at 8.4 seconds. That was enough to move him into fifth place in the overall standings with a total time of 18.5 on two runs. Smith is the 2008 world champion and will be competing against the reigning gold buckle holder Shane Hanchey from Sulphur, La., who advanced in eighth place.

The only champion from last year that has a chance for a repeat is barrel racer Sherry Cervi from Marana, Ariz. Cervi moved into second place in the overall standings here on Thursday. Cervi is also the only world champion in the field.

In the bareback riding, three-time world champion Kaycee Feild, from Spanish Fork, Utah, is hoping to win his third title here. He will have to beat Austin Foss, from Terrebonne, Ore., who is in the lead with 167 points, just one point ahead of Feild.

Seven of the 12 steer wrestling qualifiers have all qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Leader of the pack from the beginning of the rodeo is Curtis Cassidy from Donalda, Alberta, who has a total time of 7.7 seconds on two runs. Cassidy is 20th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings so a big win here would help him move up and hopefully be among the top 15 who make the trip to Las Vegas in December to compete at rodeo’s championship event.

Former world champion saddle bronc rider Jesse Wright, from Milford, Utah leads his category with 164 points on two rides. He won the championship here in 2011. This year he will be competing against his twin brother Jake and younger brother Spencer in the final round.

Zeb Lanham from Sweet, Idaho is the big money winner here so far in the bull riding. Lanham was 85 points on Flying U Rodeo’s Deception to win $5,905. The 2011 world champion Shane Proctor, from Grand Coulee, Wash., is in third place. Also in the bull riding field is the newly crowned National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association champion Joe Frost from Randlett, Texas.

The final performance begins at 7 p.m. Saturday where event champions will be crowned. Tickets are available at www.renorodeo.com or by calling 800-325-7328. For more information, please call 775-329-3877.

Reno Rodeo Schedule of Events
Saturday June 28
9:00AM Reno Rodeo Team Penning & Ranch Sorting - Free to Public -Indoor Arena
9:00AM Cowboy Church-Rev. Coy Huffman-Rodeo Ministries –Sponsors Tent Gate 9
12:00PM Grounds and Carnival Open- Rodeo Grounds
12:00PM Double R Marketplace-South Exhibit Hall and Outside Exhibitors, Indoor Arena open for shopping
1:00PM Reno Rodeo RSNC Ranch Sorting National Championships -Free to Public -Indoor Arena
1:30PM Wiener Dog Races - check in- Indoor Livestock Pavilion
2:30PM Wiener Dog Races – Free to Public -Indoor Livestock Pavilion
5:30PM-7:00PM Sponsors VIP Party - Invite Only -Sponsors Tent
6:00PM Rodeo Arena gates open
6:40PM Pre-Rodeo activities - Outdoor Rodeo Arena
7:00PM PRCA Wrangler Gold Tour Championship Finals-Outdoor Rodeo Arena
RENO, NEV., June 27, 2014 --- Following are unofficial results from the Reno Rodeo:

Eighth Performance --

Bareback Riding:  1 Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta, 84 points on Big Bend Rodeo’s 007. 2, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 82. 3, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 79. 4, Taylor Price, Huntsville, Texas, 78.

Steer Wrestling:  1, Ethen Thouvenell, Hooper, Utah, 4.2 seconds. 2, Cody Kroul, Solon, Iowa, 4.6. 3, Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif., 4.8. 4, Riley York, Loyalton, Calif., 5.3.

Team Roping: 1, (tie) Turtle Powell, Stephenville, Texas and Dakota Kirchenschlager, Morgan Mill, Texas; and Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas, and Martin Lucero, Stephenville, Texas, 4.9 seconds each. 3, Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga., and Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas, 5.8. 4, Chace Thompson, Munday, Texas, and Jett Hillman, Purcell, Okla., 15.9.
 
Saddle Bronc Riding:  1, (tie) Wade Sundell, Coleman, Okla., on Big Bend Rodeo’s Night Watch and Doug Aldridge, Carthage, Mo., on Flying Five Rodeo’s #125, 80 points each. 3, Samuel Kelts, Millarville, Alberta, 78. 4, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 75.   
 
Tie-Down Roping:  1, Stran Smith, Childress, Texas, 8.4 seconds. 2, Trent Walls, Stephenville, Texas, 9.4. 3, Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 9.9. 4, (tie) Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, and Mike Johnson, Henryetta, Okla., 10.4.
Barrel Racing:  1, Shawna Bourne, Chapel Hill, Tenn., 17.49. 2, Christy Loflin, Franktown, Colo., 17.61. 3, Kaitlyn McKemy, Williams, Calif., 17.83. 4, Sherrylynn Johnson, Henryetta, Okla., 20.29.
 
Bull Riding: No qualified rides.

CURRENT LEADERS –Total on two and FINAL round qualifiers.

Bareback Riding:  Second Round Winners:  1, (tie) Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., on Rosser Rodeo’s Flood Light and Justin McDaniel, Porum, Okla., on Rosser Rodeo’s Diamonds, 85 points and $3,249 each. 3, (tie) George Gillespie IV, Placerville, Calif., and Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta, 84, $1,717. 5, (tie) Jared Smith, Eastland, Texas; Kaycee Field, Spanish Fork, Utah; and Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 82, $654. 8, Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas, 81, $368. Total on two: 1, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 167. 2, Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah, 166. 3, Justin McDaniel, Porum, Okla., 165. 4, (tie) R.C. Landingham, Pendleton, Ore., and Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta, 163.  6, Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 162. 7, (tie) Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., and Josi Young, Buhl, Idaho, 160. 10, Tie) Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., and Kyle Bowers, Calgary, Alberta, 159. 12, Seth Hardwick, Laramie, Wyo., 158.
 
Steer Wrestling:  First Round Winners: 1, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta, 3.5 seconds, $4,113. 2, Seth Brockman, Wheatland, Wyo., 3.6, $3,577. 3, Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 3.7, $3,040. 4, Darrell Petry, Cheek, Texas, 3.8, $2,504. 5, Charles Harris, Salinas, Calif., 3.9, $1,967. 6, Wade Sumpter, Fowler, Colo., 4.0, $1,431. 7, (tie) Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah; Jake Rinehart, Highmore, S.D.; and Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif., 4.2, $417. Second Round Winners:  1, Brad Johnson, Reva, S.D., 3.7, $4,113. 2, Wade Sumpter, Fowler, Colo., 3.8, $3,577. 3, K.C. Jones, Decatur, Texas, 3.9, $3,040. 4, Beau Clark, Belgrade, Mont., 4.0, $2,504. 5, Charles Harris, Salinas, Calif., 4.1, $1,967. 6, (tie) Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta; Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii; Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore.; and Ethen Thouvenell, Hooper, Utah; 4.2, $671. Total on two:  1, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 7.7. 2,Wade Sumpter, Fowler, Colo., 7.8. 3, Charles Harris, Salinas, Calif., 8.0. 4, (tie) Beau Clark, Belgrade, Mont., and Seth Brockman, Wheatland, Wyo., 8.8. 6, Clayton Moore, Pouce Coupe, British Columbia, 9.0. 7, Tooter Silver, Quitman, Ark., 9.1. 8, Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 9.2. 9, Sean Mulligan, Coleman, Okla., 9.3. 10, Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah and Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif., 9.4. 12, Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D., 9.6.

Team Roping:  First Round Winners:  1, Tyler Waters, Stephenville, Texas, and Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, 5.1 seconds, $4,521. 2, Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore., and Shay Carroll, La Junta, Colo., 5.3, $3,932. 3, (tie) Kelson Robinson, Salina, Utah and Jade Anderson, Genola, Utah; and Turtle Powell, Stephenville, Texas, and Dakota Kirchenschlager, Morgan Mill, Texasa; 5.4, and $3,047 each. 5, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alb., 5.5. 6, (tie) Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, Calif.; and David Key, Stephenville, Texas, and Kory Koontz, Sudan, Texas; 5.6, $1,278. 8, Spencer Mitchell, Colusa, Calif., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 5.7, $393. Second Round Winners:  1, Coleman Proctor, Miami, Okla., and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.4, $4,521. 2,Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas, 4.5, $3,932. 3, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 4.6, $3,342. 4, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 4.8, $2,752. 5, (tie) Turtle Powell, Stephenville, Texas, and Dakota Kirchenschlager, Morgan Mill, Texas; and Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas, and Martin Lucero, Stephenville, Texas, 4.9, $1,867. 7, Cale Markham, Vinita, Okla., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont, 5.0. $983. 8(tie), Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M., and Bruce Reidhead, Taylor, Ariz.; and Tyler Schnaufer, Pueblo, Colo., and Cole Cooper, Loma, Colo.; 5.1, $197. Total on two:  1, Turtle Powell, Stephenville, Texas, and Dakota Kirchenschlager, Morgan Mill, Texas, 10.3. 2, Rob and Dan Webb, Wendell, Idaho, 11.3. 3, Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz., and Monty Joe Petska, Turlock, Calif., 11.4. 4, (tie) Brandon Beers, Powell Butte, Ore., and Jim Ross Cooper, Monument, N.M.; and Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz., and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas; 11.8. 6, Calvin Brevik, Durango, Colo., and Wade Masters, Durango, Calif., 11.9.  7. Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 12.3. 8, (tie), Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, Calif.; and Garrett Tonnozzi, Fruita, Colo., and Cody Cowden, Atwater, Calif., 12.4; 10, (tie) Jade Stoddard, St. Anthony, Idaho, and Ike Folsom, Dillon, Mont.; Rhett Anderson, Anabella, Utah and Cole Wilson, Lake Shore, Utah; 12.6. 12, Colby Schneemann, Big Lake, Texas, and Jed Middleton, Lubbock, Texas, 12.7.
 
Saddle Bronc Riding:  Second Round Winners:  1, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 85 points on Flying U’s Call Me, $3,399. 2, Chad Ferley, Oelrichs, S.D., 84, $2,605. 3, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 81, $1,926. 4, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas; Sam Spreadborough, Snyder, Texas; Bradley Harter, Weatherford, Texas; Doug Aldridge, Carthage, Mo.; and Wade Sundell, Coleman, Okla.; 80, $680 each. Total on two:  1, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 164. 2, Bradley Harter, Weatherford, Texas, 162. 3, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 160. 4, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 157. 5, (tie), Bryce Miller, Nelson, Neb., and Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 156 each. 7, Samuel Kelts, Millarville, Alberta, and Dough Aldridge, Carthage, Mo., 155. 9, (tie) Wade Sundell, Coleman, Okla., and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 154. 11, (tie) Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, and John Redig, Casper, Wyo., 152.
 
Tie-Down Roping:  First Round Winners:  1, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.0 seconds, $4,373. 2, J.C. Malone, Roy, Utah, 8.4, $3,803. 3, Ace Slone, Cureo, Texas, 8.7, $3,232. 4, (tie) Tyler Prcin, Alvord, Texas, and Trent Walls, Stephenville, Texas, 8.8, $2,377. 6, Rowdy Haferkamp, Cuero, Texas, and Cameron Elston, Ramona, Calif., 8.9, $1,236. 8, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., 9.1, $380. Second Round Winners:  1, Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 7.5 seconds, $4,373. 2, Matt Shiozawa, Chubbock, Idaho, 7.6, $3,803. 3, Justin Macha, Needville, Texas, 8.1, $3,232. 4, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 8.2, $2,662. 5, Joseph Parsons, Marana, Ariz., 8.3, $2,091. 6, (tie) Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas; Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas; Stran Smith, Childress, Texas; and Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas; 8.4, $713. Total on two: 1, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 17.2. 2, Trent Walls, Stephenville, Texas, 18.2. 3, Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan., 18.3. 4, Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 18.4. 5, Stran Smith, Childress, Texas, 18.5. 6, Roger Nonella, Klamath Falls, Ore., 18.8. 7, Tyson Durfey, Colbert, Wash., 18.9. 8, (tie) Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., and Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas, 19.5.10, Joseph Parsons, Marana, Ariz., 19.6. 11, (tie)  J.C. Malone, Roy, Utah, 19.7. 12, Catfish Brown, Collinsville, Texas, 19.8.
   
Barrel Racing: First Round Winners: 1, (tie) Kassidy Dennison, Tohatchi, N.M., and Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo., 17.26 seconds and $3,102 each. 3, Ann Scott, Canyon Country, Calif., 17.28, $2,386. 4, Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 17.29, $2,068. 5, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 17.33, $1,591. 6, Christy Loflin, Franktown, Colo., 17.37, $1,273. 7, Megan McLeod, Star, Idaho, 17.42, $955. 8, Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 17.43, $636. 9, Benette Little, Ardmore, Okla., 17.44, $477. 10, (tie) Nancy Hunter, Neola, Utah and Kyra Stierwalt, Leedey, Okla., 17.46, $159. Second Round Winners: 1, Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 16.89, $3,341. 2, Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo., 17.02, $2,864. 3, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 17.03, $2,386. 4, Carlee Pierce, Stephenville, Texas, 17.05, $2,068. 5, Shelley Morgan, Canton, Texas, 17.08, $1,591. 6, Megan McLeod, Star, Idaho, 17.12, $1,273. 7, Fallon Taylor, Whitesboro, Texas, 17.19, $955. 8, Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 17.21, $636. 9, Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 17.22, $477. 10, Samantha Lyne, Cotulla, Texas, 17.28, $318. Total on two:  1,Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo., 34.28. 2, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 34.36. 3, Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 34.41. 4, Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 34.51. 5, Megan McLeod, Star, Idaho, 34.54. 6, Shelley Morgan, Canton, Texas, 34.59. 7, Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 34.64. 8, Kassidy Dennison, Tohatchi, N.M., 34.76. 9, Nancy Hunter, Neola, Utah, 34.79. 10, Ann Scott, Canyon Country, Calif., 34.95. 11, Christy Loflin, Franktown, Colo., 34.98. 12, Lita Scott, Carson City, Nev., 35.03.

Bull Riding:  First Round Winners & Final Qaulfiers: 1, Zeb Lanham, Sweet, Idaho, 85 points on Flying U Rodeo’s Deception, $5,905. 2, Ty Pozzobon, Merritt, British Columbia, 84, $4,527. 3, Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 83, $3,346. 4, Corey Navarre, Weatherford, Okla., 81, $2,165. 5 (tie), Dalton Votaw, Liberty, Texas; Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas; Steve Woolsey, Payson, Utah, and Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah; 76, $935 each. 9, Tyler Willis, Wheatland, Wyo., 75. 10, Sterling Ray Ward, Gardnerville, Nev., 74. 11, Austin Meier, Kinta, Okla., and Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D., 72. 
