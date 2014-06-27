Behind the Scenes With a Reno Rodeo Clown - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Behind the Scenes With a Reno Rodeo Clown

J.J. Harrison sees the Reno Rodeo from a completely different view than the fans do. He's professional rodeo clown.

"I am the guy who can walk into the arena and make it roar. I can make that guy who feels uncomfortable there, comfortable. That's what I do."

Raised rodeoing in Oregon and Washington, he has a master's in education. But after teaching for eight years he decided that it was time to follow a dream....right back into the arena - but with a little makeup and his energy focused on entertaining crowds. He's one of the top clowns on the circuit these days. And he says Reno was on his bucket list.

"I love this town," he says. "I mean it's the top for competition and professionalism. You have more volunteers than I've ever seen anywhere else making sure it goes well. And the crowds here are awesome. I mean this is an entertainment town and they know if they've been entertained. I love it here."

He has a lot of tricks he falls back on but he says the best thing is to constantly work the crowd...fill the lulls in with action and just going with the flow.

"I've probably been to like 100 rodeos. And you see the same clowns over and over again," says Heith DeMoss a bull rider from Heflin, Louisiana. "And I never get tired of his act. He always has something up his sleeve and he is always off the cuff. They've my favorite for sure."

J.J. will be taking the arena by storm tonight and tomorrow night for the Reno Rodeo. Performances starts at 7 p.m.

