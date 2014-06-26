Nevada 150 Sesquicentennial Belt Buckles Debut at Reno Rodeo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada 150 Sesquicentennial Belt Buckles Debut at Reno Rodeo

From Nevada 150:

In commemoration of Nevada’s 150th birthday, Sesquicentennial belt buckles made their debut at the 95th Reno Rodeo June 19-28, 2014. State Senator James Settlemeyer and the Nevada 150 Commission joined Crumrine Gold & Silversmiths, a Nevada based belt buckle craftsman, to create the limited edition pieces. The belt buckles are $100 each and all proceeds go toward the Nevada 150 Foundation.

The belt buckles are hand-crafted with historical jewelers bronze. This highly valuable metal is 85 percent copper and 15 percent zinc, resembling a 14-Karat gold finish. Each individual buckle comes with a specialized unit number. The distinct identification will make the pieces rare collectors’ items.

“With a multitude of incredible Sesquicentennial merchandise, there is an opportunity for every Nevadan to take home a unique piece of memorabilia,” said Kara Kelley, Nevada 150 executive director. “This belt buckle is a commemorative keepsake that highlights the western spirit that is ingrained in Nevada’s history.”

Only a limited number of buckles will be manufactured for the Sesquicentennial. The belt buckles can be purchased at the Nevada 150 Reno Rodeo booth located in spot number 31 outside the Double R Marketplace on the west side of the indoor arena. The booth will be open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The buckles will also be available in the Legislative Gift Shop located at 401 South Carson St., Carson City and Nevada 150 events around the state.

For more information about the Sesquicentennial belt buckle go to www.nevada150.org or call 775-687-0608.

