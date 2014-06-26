Leads Change After 6th Reno Rodeo Performance - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Leads Change After 6th Reno Rodeo Performance

Posted: Updated:
 Reno Rodeo Release

6/25/2014

With just two more performances left before Saturday night’s championship round at the 95th annual Reno Rodeo, contestants are giving it all they’ve got and it is showing on the leaderboard.

Kaycee Field, from Spanish Fork, Utah, the reigning and three-time world champion bareback rider had an 82 here on Wednesday. Combined with his previous 84, he now is tied for first place in the overall standings with Oregon’s Austin Foss. Field tied for the championship here in 2009 and won it in 2012. 

Curtis Cassidy has maintained the number one spot in steer wrestling from the beginning of the rodeo. The Donalda, Alberta cowboy is ranked 20th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Standings and a big win here would likely move him up. Wade Sumpter, from Fowler, Colo., came close to knocking Cassidy out of the top spot when he stopped the clock in 3.8 seconds Wednesday night. Sumpter is in second place with 7.8 seconds, one-tenth of a second slower than Cassidy.

Also moving into the overall standings were Seth Brockman from Wheatland, Wyo., with an 8.8 and Billy Bugening from Ferndale, Calif., with a 9.2. Brockman is tied for third place and Bugenig is in sixth.

In the team roping it was Idahoans Rob and Dan Webb that had the two fastest times of the day. They stopped the clock in 5.8 seconds during morning slack, then backed that up with a 5.5 during the performance. They are now first place overall with 11.3 seconds on two runs. .

The new leader in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association barrel race is Christine Laughlin from Pueblo, Colo. Her first round run of 17.26 and second round run of 17.02 give her a total of 34.28. Texan Michele McLeod is now in second with 34.41.

Bradley Harter from Weatherford, Texas, and Cody DeMoss, from Heflin, La., are both making plans to come back here Saturday night for the championship round. Harter is in second place with 162 and DeMoss is in third with 160. Jesse Wright, from Milford, Utah, is in first with 164 points on two rides.

The seventh performance begins at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are available at www.renorodeo.com or by calling 800-325-7328. For more information, please call 775-329-3877.
 
RENO, NEV., June 25, 2014 --- Following are unofficial results from the Reno Rodeo:

Sixth Performance --

Bareback Riding:  1, Justin McDaniel, Porum, Okla., 85 points on Rosser Rodeo’s Diamonds. 2, Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah, 82. 3, Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 79. 4, (tie) Kyle Brennecke, Grain Valley, Mo.; Orin Larsen, Goodwell, Okla.; and Seth Hardwick, Laramie, Wyo., 77.

Steer Wrestling:  1, Brad Johnson, Reva, S.D., 3.7 seconds. 2, Wade Sumpter, Fowler, Colo., 3.8. 3, Seth Brockman, Wheatland, Wyo., 5.2. 4, Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 5.5. 
 
Team Roping: (three times) 1, Rob and Dan Webb, Wendell, Idaho, 5.5. 2, Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas, 7.5. 3, Zayne Dishion, Bishop, Calif., and Derrick Peterson, Louisburg, Kan., 10.8.  
 
Saddle Bronc Riding:  1, (tie) Sam Spreadborough, Snyder, Texas, on Western Rodeo’s Miss Linda and Bradley Harter, Weatherford, Texas, on Rosser Rodeo’s The Voice, 80 points each. 3, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 79. 4, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 77.
 
Tie-Down Roping:  1, Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan., 8.8 seconds. 2, Logan Hofer, Magrath, Alberta, 12.3. 3, Tyler Prcin, Alvord, Texas, 18.0. 4, Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas, 18.9.

Barrel Racing:  1, Christine Lauhlin, Peublo, Colo., 17.02 seconds. 2, Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 17.21. 3, Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 17.22. 4, Sarah Kieckhefer, Prescott, Ariz., 17.30.
 
Bull Riding: (one ride) 1. Sterling Ray Ward, Gardnerville, Nev., 74 points on Rosser Rodeo’s Wyatt Earp. 

CURRENT LEADERS –

Bareback Riding:  First Round:  1, R.C. Landingham, 85 points on Flying U Rodeo’s Lil Red Hawk. 2, Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah, 84. 3, Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 83. 4, (tie) Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore.; Josi Young, Buhl, Idaho;  and Joel Schlegel, Burns, Colo., 82 each. Second Round:  1, (tie) Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., on Rosser Rodeo’s Flood Light and Justin McDaniel, Porum, Okla., on Rosser Rodeo’s Diamonds, 85 points each. 3,  George Gillespie IV, Placerville, Calif., 84. 4, (tie) Jared Smith, Eastland, Texas, and Kaycee Field, Spanish Fork, Utah, 82. 6, Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas, 81. Total on two: 1,(tie)  Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., and Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah, 166. 3,Justin McDaniel, Porum, Okla., 165. 4, R.C. Landingham, Pendleton, Ore., 163.  5, Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 162. 6, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 160. 7, Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 159. 8, Seth Hardwick, Laramie, Wyo., 158.
 
Steer Wrestling:  First Round: 1, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alb., 3.5 seconds. 2, Seth Brockman, Wheatland, Wyo., 3.6. 3, Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 3.7. 4, Darrell Petry, Cheek, Texas, 3.8. 5, Wade Sumpter, Fowler, Colo., 4.0. 6, (tie) Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah,  and Jake Rinhart, Highmore, S.D., 4.2. 6, (tie) Clayton Moore, Pouce Coupe, British Columbia and Sean Mulligan, Coleman, Okla., 4.3 each. Second Round:  1, Brad Johnson, Reva, S.D., 3.7. 2, Wade Sumpter, Fowler, Colo., 3.8. 3, K.C. Jones, Decatur, Texas, 3.9. 4, Beau Clark, Belgrade, Mont., 4.0. 5, (tie) Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alb., and Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, and Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 4.2. Total on two:  1, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alb., 7.7. 2,Wade Sumpter, Fowler, Colo., 7.8. 3, (tie) Beau Clark, Belgrade, Mont., and Seth Brockman, Wheatland, Wyo., 8.8. 5, Clayton Moore, Pouce Coupe, British Columbia, 9.0. 6, Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 9.2. 7, Sean Mulligan, Coleman, Okla., 9.3. 8, Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 9.4.

Team Roping:  First Round:  1, Kelson Robinson, Salina, Utah and Jade Anderson, Genola, Utah, 5.4 seconds. 2, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alb., 5.5. 3, (tie) Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, Calif., and David Key, Stephenville, Texas, and Kory Koontz, Sudan, Texas, 5.6 each. 4, Spencer Mitchell, Colusa, Calif., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 5.7. 5, (tie) B.J. Campbell, Aguila, Ariz., and Lane Siggins, Ruidoso Downs, N.M.; and Brandon Beers, Powell Butte, Ore., and Jim Ross Cooper, Monument, N.M.; Zayne Dishion, Bishop, Calif., and Derrick Peterson, Louisburg, Kan.; Rob and Dan Webb, Wendell, Idaho; and Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas; 5.8. Second Round:  1, Coleman Proctor, Miami, Okla., and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.4. 2, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 4.6. 3, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 4.8. 4, Cale Markham, Vinita, Okla., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 5.0. 5, (tie) Calvin Brevik, Durango, Colo., and Wade Masters, Durango, Colo; and Rob and Dan Webb, Wendell, Idaho; 5.5.  Total on two:  1, Rob and Dan Webb, Wendell, Idaho, 11.3. 2, Brandon Beers, Powell Butte, Ore., and Jim Ross Cooper, Monument, N.M., 11.8. 3, Calvin Brevik, Durango, Colo., and Wade Masters, Durango, Calif., 11.9.  4 (tie), Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, Calif.; and Garrett Tonnozzi, Fruita, Colo., and Cody Cowden, Atwater, Calif., 12.4; 6, Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 12.5. 7, (tie) Jade Stoddard, St. Anthony, Idaho, and Ike Folsom, Dillon, Mont.; Rhet Anderson, Anabella, Utah and Cole Wilson, Laek Shore, Utah; 12.6.
 
Saddle Bronc Riding:  First Round: 1, Ryan MacKenzie, Jordan Valley, Ore., 83 points on Big Bend Rodeo’s Crash Gate. 2, (tie) Chet Johnson, Sheridan, Wyo., and Bradley Harter, Weatherford, Texas, 82. 4, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 81. 5, Bryce Miller, Nelson, Neb., 80.  6 (tie), Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah; Jake Wright, Milford, Utah;  Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah; Joaquin Real, Woody, Calif., and Jacobs Crawley, College Station, 79 each. Second Round:  1, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 85 points on Flying U’s Call Me. 2, Chad Ferley, Oelrichs, S.D., 84. 3, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 81. 4, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas; Sam Spreadborough, Snyder, Texas; and. Bradley Harter, Weatherford, Texas, 80. Total on two:  1, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 164. 2, Bradley Harter, Weatherford, Texas, 162. 3, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 160. 4, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 157. 5, (tie), Bryce Miller, Nelson, Neb., and Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 156 each. 7, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 154. 8, (tie) Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, and John Redig, Casper, Wyo., 152.
 
Tie-Down Roping:  First Round:  1, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.0 seconds. 2, J.C. Malone, Roy, Utah, 8.4. 3, Tyler Prcin, Alvord, Texas, 8.8. 4, (tie) Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas; Rowdy Haferkamp, Cuero, Texas, and Cameron Elston, Ramona, Calif., 8.9 each.  Second Round:  1, Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Matt Shiozawa, Chubbock, Idaho, 7.6. 3, Justin Macha, Needville, Texas, 8.1. 6, (tie) Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas and Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas, 8.4. Total on two: 1, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 17.2. 2, Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 18.4. 3, Roger Nonella, Klamath Falls, Ore., 18.8. 4, Tyson Durfey, Colbert, Wash., 18.9. 5, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 19.5.6, Joseph Parsons, Marana, Ariz., 19.6. 7, (tie)  J.C. Malone, Roy, Utah, and Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas, 19.7.

Barrel Racing: First Round: 1, (tie) Kassidy Dennison, Tohatchi, N.M., and Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo., 17.26 seconds each. 3, Ann Scott, Canyon Country, Calif., 17.28. 4, Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 17.29. 5, Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 17.43. 6, Benette Little, Ardmore, Okla., 17.44.  Second Round: 1, Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 16.89. 2, Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo., 17.02. 3, Carlee Pierce, Stephenville, Texas, 17.05. 4, Shelley Morgan, Canton, Texas, 17.08. 5, Fallon Taylor, Whitesboro, Texas, 17.19. 6, Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 17.21. Total on two:  1,Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo., 34.28. 2,  Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 34.41. 3, Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 34.51. 4, Shelley Morgan, Canton, Texas, 34.59. 5, Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 34.64. 6, Kassidy Dennison, Tohatchi, N.M., 34.76. 7, Nancy Hunter, Neola, Utah, 34.79. 8, Jody Sheffield, Ogden, Utah, 35.05.

Bull Riding:  First Round:  1, Zeb Lanham, Sweet, Idaho, 85 points on Flying U Rodeo’s Deception. 2, Corey Navarre, Weatherford, Okla., 81. 3 (tie), Dalton Votaw, Liberty, Texas; Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas; and Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah; 76. 6, Tyler Willis, Wheatland, Wyo., 75. 7, Sterling Ray Ward, Gardnerville, NV., 74. 8, Reid Barker, Comfort, Texas, 73. 9, (tie) Austin Meier, Kinta, Okla., and Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D., 72. 
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.