Money Watch Q & A: Solar Savings - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Solar Savings

Posted: Updated:
If the cost of installing a solar energy system has been preventing you from investing in this type of renewable energy, keep reading. NV Energy is expected to launch a new, statewide renewable energy incentive program - that will offset the installation costs.

To learn more about that - and the benefits of going solar, Reid Hamilton, of Hamilton Solar, is here for tonight's Money Watch Q & A. If you have a question for him, call 858-2222 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

You can also contact Hamilton during regular business hours at the contact information listed below:

Hamilton Solar

8995 Terabyte Drive, Suite A

Reno, Nevada 89521

(775) 747-6000

(775) 690-8269

--

From KPS3: 

In anticipation of a major announcement from NV Energy about a new renewable energy incentive program, Hamilton Solar, Nevada’s largest locally-owned solar company, is preparing to lead Nevada businesses and residents into becoming more energy efficient while receiving solar energy rebates never before available. With more than five years of solar energy experience in Nevada, Hamilton Solar’s experts have been researching and developing strategies for its customers to take advantage of the positive effects the incentive program will offer.

The announcement, which is expected to be made on Thursday, June 26, will mark the launch of NV Energy’s RenewableGenerations Performance Based Incentive Program. This incentive/rebate program will help NV Energy customers offset the installation costs of solar energy systems.

The incentive program is expected to have a positive impact on both residential and commercial properties in Nevada. The program should allow residential homes that are using solar power to receive an up-front cash rebate. The program is also anticipated to significantly raise the cap of the maximum rebate for commercial properties. It is also believed the program will give companies with more than 500 employees the opportunity to participate in the incentive program and receive a rebate. In the past, those businesses are not allowed to apply for an incentive.

The program is also expected to not use a lottery system nor limit the number of residential and commercial properties that can receive the rebate as these types of programs have done in the past. If this is the case, any and all eligible residential and commercial properties may apply and receive the rebate.      

“This announcement has potential to stabilize the solar market in Nevada,” said Reid Hamilton, founder and  CEO of Hamilton Solar. “We applaud NV Energy for their innovation in adopting this incentive program. It has potential to attract business to the state and assist in Nevada’s economic development efforts. Nevada is already a business friendly state, and this is yet another reason a business would want to be here to operate. We anticipate this will also attract other solar and renewable energy companies to help raise awareness of the importance of renewable energy use. All of this business growth leads to more jobs in our state and a more  economically strong environment.”  

“Over the past two years, solar energy costs have dropped by approximately 70 percent, making it a source of energy that is affordable  and viable for many of Nevada’s residents and businesses,” added Hamilton.

From KPS3

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.